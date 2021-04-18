The teams formed at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



José Bordalás and Zinedine Zidane. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Mariano Díaz and Djené. Photo:

THE LEAGUE

Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Luka Modric and Nemanja Maksimovic. Photo:

JAVIER BARBANCHO

REUTERS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Carles Aleñá with Isco and Marcelo. Photo:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Jaime Mata between Víctor Chust and Eder Militao. Photo:

JAVIER BARBANCHO

REUTERS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Thibaut Courtois deflects the ball against the opposition of Mathías Olivera. Photo:

JAVIER BARBANCHO

REUTERS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Víctor Chust and Enes Unal. Photo:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside. Photo:

Denis doyle

Getty Images Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Timor and Djené avoided Mariano Díaz’s goal. Photo:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Vinicius Junior with Nyom, Mauro Arambarri and Carles Aleñá. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Vinicius Junior’s header against the opposition of Djené. Photo:

Denis doyle

Getty Images Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Zinedine Zidane. Photo:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



David Soria stop. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Mariano Díaz and David Soria. Photo:

THE LEAGUE

Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Victor Chust and Jaime Mata. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Thibaut Courtois. Photo:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



The newcomer Antonio Blanco with Zinedine Zidane. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Debut of Antonio Blanco. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



The newcomer antoni blanco with Mathías Olivera. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Eder Militao and Marcelo. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Rodrygo with Mauro Arambarri. Photo:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Thibaut Courtois stop. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST



Álvaro Odriozola and Marc Cucurella. Photo:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP Updated to

April 18, 2021

at 23:42 CEST

