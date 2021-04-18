The teams formed at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
José Bordalás and Zinedine Zidane.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Mariano Díaz and Djené.
Photo:
THE LEAGUE
Updated to
Luka Modric and Nemanja Maksimovic.
Photo:
JAVIER BARBANCHO
REUTERS
Updated to
Carles Aleñá with Isco and Marcelo.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Jaime Mata between Víctor Chust and Eder Militao.
Photo:
JAVIER BARBANCHO
REUTERS
Updated to
Thibaut Courtois deflects the ball against the opposition of Mathías Olivera.
Photo:
JAVIER BARBANCHO
REUTERS
Updated to
Víctor Chust and Enes Unal.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside.
Photo:
Denis doyle
Getty Images
Updated to
Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Mariano Díaz and David Soria in the play that the VAR annulled the goal to the Real Madrid striker for offside.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Timor and Djené avoided Mariano Díaz’s goal.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Vinicius Junior with Nyom, Mauro Arambarri and Carles Aleñá.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Vinicius Junior’s header against the opposition of Djené.
Photo:
Denis doyle
Getty Images
Updated to
Zinedine Zidane.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
David Soria stop.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Mariano Díaz and David Soria.
Photo:
THE LEAGUE
Updated to
Victor Chust and Jaime Mata.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Thibaut Courtois.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
The newcomer Antonio Blanco with Zinedine Zidane.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Debut of Antonio Blanco.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
The newcomer antoni blanco with Mathías Olivera.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Eder Militao and Marcelo.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Rodrygo with Mauro Arambarri.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Thibaut Courtois stop.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Álvaro Odriozola and Marc Cucurella.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Karim Benzema.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
#GetafeReal #Madrid #pictures
Leave a Reply