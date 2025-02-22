Next Sunday, February 23, Betis will face a new challenge. At 6:30 pm he will face the coliseum to Getafe, which occupies the thirteenth place of the classification with 30 points, two less than the Betis.

Getafe CF has consolidated its defense as one of the most reliable of LaLiga and European football. With just 18 goals embedded Bordalás’s team is the second that has fitted the five major European leagues. Only Atlético de Madrid (16) has received less.

Atlético de Madrid is the strongest team in Europe in terms of average chairs, with an average of 0.67 per game. The rojiblanco team, currently third in LaLiga with 50 points, has managed to maintain its unbeatized goal for four consecutive days in this campaign. This level of demand allows them to stay at a single point of the leadership, savings shared by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

For its part, Getafe has found confidence in its almost impenetrable defense a key to get away from the descent. With a average 0.75 goals against itthe Madrid team remains in Six days without losingplacing seven points of danger. Confirmed is its prominence in the Spanish defenses in this season. However, its lack of success for the rival goal (it is the second team less scorer), it causes that it is not located in the upper part of the table.









Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Naples, Bayern Munich, Liverpool or PSG, for example, have fit more goals than Bordalás.