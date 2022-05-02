HE Betis savor the last drinks of the last Cup. Seville lives in Fair with the joy of always plus the desire accumulated by the sanction of two years of pandemic. The Athletic and the Seville they have handed him one carpet to Betis in case you want to enter Champions positions. The Getafe He will make a corridor to Betis, congratulations, pats and that’s it (follow the match live on AS.com). Neither Getafe is at the Fair nor is Getafe here to please the body or to get out of chirigotas, at least, until the team did not achieve mathematically the permanence in First one more season.

That premise will reign in the mind and cheer up of the players of Quique Floreswho have permanence as much or more than those of Pellegrini enter in the Champions.

With no more stories to feed, Getafe and Betis will go out today to the Coliseum arena with the truth ahead of them.

The first away win of the seasonin Vigoforces Quique to keep on eleven to two pieces that were basic in Balaídos as Borja Mayoral Y Oscar, which oppose fixed. In defense, the low basin was badly resolved last time, so this time it will be the same players but keeping Mitrovic on the axis as director of operations. Enters OK to your right and Djene, defense for everything, pass to the left.

Presumably, and logically, that the Betis players They celebrated the Cup title these days as a Cup title deserves to be celebrated (wet), but the team will leave the hangover behind to dream of the Champions challenge. Some of the candidates to those places of privilege left points in this day and those of Pellegrini do not want to miss any opportunity.

The template of Betis arrives with him Deposit of forces to the limit. The final of the Copa del Rey was resolved after extra time and penalties, an additional effort of physical and mental exhaustion. Fekir, Canales and Alex Moreno they have parked their physical discomforts and everything indicates that they will be holders today.

THE KEYS

Mayoral-Ünal

Getafe’s pair of strikers is proving lethal. Borja Mayoral has joined the Turkish’s 15 goals with six goals since he arrived in January, with his recent brace in Vigo.

visiting physicist

The Verdiblanco team showed signs of fatigue in the Cup final, in which there was extra time and penalties. The sum of minutes of the season is already being relevant in the performance of the players.

home streak

Getafe usually keep Betis at bay on their visits to the Coliseum, and have beaten them on five of their last six visits.

willian joseph

The Brazilian scored two goals against Getafe at Villamarín and wants a place at the top to try to make up for his losing scoring streak.