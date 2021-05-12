Yesterday marked the fourth anniversary of the historic night at Old Trafford, when Celta came close to eliminating Manchester United and reaching the Europa League final. With the eternal debate of whether the fault was Guidetti or Beauvue in that fateful last play, the Vigo yearn to return to the past and try to change that dramatic last second. Getting into the top seven is right now in Chinese, especially after Betis’s victory against Granada. Borja Iglesias was in charge of minimizing the Celtic hope. Coudet can only stick with his favorite subject, mathematics.

Bordalas is also pending the calculator, although in his case with greater burden. He needs to win in Balaídos or life will become extremely complicated (follow the game live on As.com). The defeat at the last minute against bottom Eibar was a jug of ice water, the kind that paralyzes your blood and sharpens your hair. From Vigo they can return with salvation in their pocket or with a bypass on their chest.

Celta and Getafe understand football in an antagonistic way. The light blue ones prioritize finding the opposite goal. The azulones, protect their own. Coudet’s team is also going through their best moment of the season, with three consecutive victories and a trident that they fall in love with (Denis, Brais and Mina). Aspas, already recovered from his physical discomfort, will join them today to give voice to the fashionable group. Bordalás, for his part, will try to raise the morale of his people. They have a disastrous second round and need to react now.