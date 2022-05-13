We are approaching the end of LaLiga, and although Barça has already confirmed its goal of qualifying for the Champions League, the Catalans want to be in the best possible position, because that also makes a certain difference in terms of economic income. Their rival the next day will be Getafe, which although they see relegation as something far away, they still have the risk of going down if they don’t do their homework.
Where is Getafe – FC Barcelona? The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez with capacity for more than 16,500 people.
When and what time is Getafe vs FC Barcelona? The match is played this Sunday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Spanish time (12:30 p.m. in Mexico and 2:30 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Getafe – FC Barcelona? In Spain, the match is broadcast by Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN+.
Where can I watch Getafe ‘online’? FC Barcelona? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
What was the last result between Getafe and FC Barcelona?
Barça beat Getafe last August by 2-1, in one of the first days of LaLiga this season.
Getafe
Getafe needs to add a point to avoid reaching the last day with the risk of relegation, and for this Mitrovic will not be available due to suspension. Jonathan Silva and Jaime Mata will also be absent due to injury, but Quique Sánchez Flores will certainly line up an eleven capable of competing against FC Barcelona.
Barca
FC Barcelona on the other hand has a lot of casualties due to suspension for this game. Jordi Alba, Frenkie De Jong and Eric García complete card cycle and will not be available. Xavi will also not be able to count on the injured Wagué, Dest, Piqué, Nico González, Pedri and Sergi Roberto. Finally, and after the huge scare that Araujo gave us with the head clash, everything indicates that the Uruguayan may be available, and luckily, it has not been anything serious.
Getafe: David Soria; Damián, Djené, Yokuslu, Cuenca, Olivera; Maksimovic, Arambarri, Oscar; Sandro, Enes Unal.
Barca: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araújo, Lenglet, Mingueza; Gavi, Busquets, Memphis; Dembele, Ferran Torres, Aubameyang.
Getafe 1-2 FC Barcelona.
