ONCE OF GETAFE

After 43 days in the shade and six days of substitution … Kubo returns to an eleven! The Japanese will have a chance thanks to the casualties (neither Nyom, nor Damián, nor Cucho are there). The other novelty is the entrance of the young man Churches, who has only played 94 ‘in the First Division, but was already a starter this season at the Wanda Metropolitano. In point it remains An I ahead of Angel.

Getafe lineup: Soria; Iglesias, Djené, Chakla, Olivera; Maksimovic, Arambarri; Kubo, Aleñá, Cucurella; and Ünal.