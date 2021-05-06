Eibar and Getafe face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. Matchday 35 will be one final after another. This is not going to be less. Eibar knows that they have to transform all their matches for victory if they want to secure their permanence in the First Division. At least this time he knows that if he wins he will drag a rival with him. Those of Bordalás fell defeats again due to suffering from the goal pandemic. They hardly mark. What’s more, the two with the fewest goals in the entire championship meet: 26 per head. Everything points to 0-0, but with everything at stake … Anything could happen.

Schedule: what time is the Getafe-Eibar of LaLiga Santander?

The Getafe-Eibar of the 35th day of LaLiga Santander will be played on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

Television: how to watch LaLiga Santander’s Getafe-Eibar live on TV?

The Getafe-Eibar of the 35th day of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel also available on other platforms.



Internet: how to follow online the Getafe-Eibar of LaLiga Santander?

Getafe-Eibar can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

