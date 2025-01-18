Getafe – Barça, a duel of styles
As usual, today’s match between Getafe and Barcelona will be a duel of football styles. With 51 goals, Barça is the highest scoring team in LaLiga, while the blue team is the second team that has scored the fewest goals (13) and concentrates its virtues in defense, as it is the second team with the fewest goals conceded (16) in LaLiga.
In fact, Barcelona has gone without scoring in the last four visits to the Coliseum, with a balance of three draws (0-0) and one defeat (1-0), and its last victory in the blue fiefdom dates back to 28 September 2019 (0-2).
Getafe – Barcelona today, live: LaLiga classification
FC Barcelona has started the year on the right foot and is third in the LaLiga soccer standings, with 38 points behind Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. They face a Getafe in the lower zone, now in 16th place with 19 points after the victory of Leganés (vs Atlético) and the momentary draw of Alavés (vs Betis).
Probable lineups: Getafe – Barça today, live
Getafe: Soria; Juan Iglesias, Djené, Alderete, Duarte, Diego Rico; Milla, Arambarri; Uche, Coba and Mayoral or Bertug.
Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casadó, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Gavi or Dani Olmo, Raphinha; and Lewandowski.
Getafe – Barça: Where to watch today’s League match?
The match between Getafe and Barça will be played today, Saturday, January 18, at 9:00 p.m., at the Coliseum stadium. The match can be seen live through Movistar Plus, as well as follow minute by minute in this live stream from La Vanguardia.
Getafe – Barça today, live match
Barcelona, undefeated in 2025 and launched after having scored ten goals in the last two games, will try to break their drought today at the Coliseum of rocky Getafe, which is in the best moment of the season, in this LaLiga match that we continue in straight.
Getafe CF – FC Barcelona, live | The football match of Matchday 20, live
Good afternoon! Welcome to the live minute-by-minute monitoring of today’s Getafe – Barça, a match corresponding to matchday 20 of LaLiga soccer.
#Getafe #Barcelona #live #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply