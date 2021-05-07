If you can’t support from the inside, show your colors from the outside. Getafe has asked its people to decorate the streets of the city with team flags. “Take your flag out on the balcony and let’s paint the city blue!”, The club requests on its social networks. Since Friday the claim is already beginning to be noticed and walking through Getafe forces you to look up. Although the situation does not recommend ita, also a group of supporters is considering receiving the team coach upon arrival at the stadium, something that they have tried to avoid all year long so that there are no crowds.

Sunday’s game has been considered a final both among the fans and in Bordalás’ own dressing room. A victory is more than half a salvation and that is why the club is putting all the means to make the team feel supported.

The azulones have the losses of Cabaco, Cucho and Poveda, who will not play anymore this season. Nyom has very difficult to reappear against the gunsmiths and there are five players warned that they would miss the next game if they see yellow on Sunday. In Getafe they hope that the next one is not transcendental because everything has been resolved before.