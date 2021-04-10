GETAFE

Kubo’s hour can’t wait

He arrived in Getafe in the winter market looking for the prominence that had been denied him in Villarreal. And so far it has not succeeded. Although he has only been left without playing in one of the thirteen games since his arrival, he has only been a starter in five and always ended up replaced. Their numbers are not brilliant, with a goal assist as a poor business card, but the footballer has not lowered his arms and his moment has come.

The casualties will condition Bordalás eleven against him Cadiz. Especially up front, where neither Cucho Hernández (he will not play again this season) nor Enes Ünal will be. The Japanese, today, will dispute a position with Ángel, which lately seems forgotten by the technician.