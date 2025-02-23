02/23/2025



Updated at 8:41 p.m.























Agonizing triumph of the Betis This Sunday at the Coliseum, where he implemented his game model in the first half, in which he would generate endless non -materialized occasions, and turning only through Isco thanks to an immense … Antony’s play, and had to suffer the second period despite the fact that precisely the Malaga extended the rent with that 0-2 from the penalty point. The rope of uncertainty with the goal of Borja Mayoral, but the Verdiblancos knew how to tie three points that are now a declaration of intentions, because Betis is seventh tied to points with lightning, with 35 points. There is no light without darkness: Antony was expelled for a last and rigorous kick and the duel against Real Madrid will be lost.

Thus they played Adrián Suspense Above it challenges more than a chirigota of Jerez. They give him a hug and he also clears it. Take one, do the favor. Sabaly Good He was more than the Ethiopian who won the Seville Marathon. Involved and escorting the best Antony. Bartra Good It proved to be efficient at the exit and tenacious in destruction. He also solved the offside line. Llorente Good Natural intelligence to sign a serious party against an always uncomfortable rival. Expeditious. Ricardo Good He did not complicated and managed both the amplitude without ball and the association with his classmates. Altimira Good Sometimes child of communion, sometimes disciplined boy. He threw his teeth to Arambarri and almost scores. Johnny Remarkable Authoritarian in its area so that the possession was Verdiblanca and then acted those who should do so. Antony Remarkable Technically, the chosen one. He had to arrive for the coliseum to know what a hat is. He was expelled in a meaningless action. ISCO Outstanding His is football, dad. Third and fourth goal in the League, always star. Betis’s children dream of being Isco. Jesús Rodríguez Remarkable Alcalá’s shown ever tires. Dribla more than breathe. And if I had the TV on the source … Cucho Remarkable Did you see how the lane releases for Isco to arrive? That is also being a striker. And what shoots the wood … Chimy Ávila Approved Fight like him alone, but with little encouragement to endure it more, which is what I already asked for the appointment with 0-2. Aitor Approved Fresh and hungry to return to its best version. Titor Roque Good He understood his role well and took advantage for his. Palmeiras can wait. Natan Approved He entered with everything already determined. Pellegrini Good The team stood well on all the lines and then had to bite to conquer Getafe.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers