19:04 Minute 30. Betis stalks the goal of Soria The goalkeeper managed to save a shot with danger of Betis, who later cleared the defense of Getafe.

18:59 Minute 26. Crusade of occasions Soria had to clear a corner that finished Lorrente, then, the Verdiblanca defense blocked Bernat’s possibility.

18:57 Minute 24. Soria stop The Blue goalkeeper was forced to clear a dangerous shot by Jesús Rodriguez, who finished off with his left after a great individual action.

18:54 Minute 21. Adrián San Miguel takes out of the ball with his fist The Bético goalkeeper managed to clear the ball after a double shot of the Getafe, which seeks the draw.

18:51 Minute 17. Isco’s goal! Getafe 0 – 1 Real Betis Isco manages to put the first goal of the match to Antony’s pass, who recovered the ball on the front front and took it to the opposite field.

18:45 Minute 10. Lack of sabaly about Terrats The referee did not consider that Sabaly’s swipe to Terrats was a card deserving.

18:44 Minute 7. First frustrated approach to Antony The player tried to face, however, he was not able to overcome Bernat and Rico’s strong pressure.

18:41 More than 600 Betics have moved to the coliseum One six hundred followers of the Seville team has decided to move to the city of Getafe to encourage your club.

18:37 Minute 5. Imprecifications by Betis The Verdiblanco team has trouble advancing with the ball thanks to the defensive work of Bordalás.

18:35 Antony starts the match after noticing a puncture in warming The footballer warned his team of muscular discomfort during warming, however, doctors ruled out any danger.

18:31 Betis is the first to move the ball in the coliseum

18:31 The game begins! Alberola Rojas sounds the whistle to start an exciting game in which both teams will fight to take the points and enter Europe.

18:29 Players greet them … The soccer players of both teams shake hands at the same time that Getafe’s fans roar.

18:07 They skip the grass players! Both sets go to the green of the coliseum to carry out the warm -up prior to the meeting.

17:54 Betis seeks to forget Conference League’s stumbling block The team trained by Pellegrini faces the Getafe wanting to remake after losing against the Gent and continuing with the positive trend of the last day of the National Championship, in which he beat Real Sociedad by 3 goals to 0.

17:47 The Getafe arrives at a time unbeatable in the League … To remember the last time the Azulón team lost in the League, you have to go back to December 21, 2024, a game that ended up winning Mallorca thanks to a goal from the Larin penalty that decided the match (0-1). Not only that, but it is the second team that fits the least goals.

17:42 Real Betis confirmed alignments On the part of the Verdiblanco team there are two changes with respect to the last day, it enters the eleven headline and Altimira instead of Angel Ortiz and Lo Celso, who is injured. The loss of the Argentine is not Baladí, since he is the player who generates the greatest number of great opportunities for Betis.

17:36 Getafe confirmed alignments The southern group comes out with an eleven very similar to that of the last day. He leaves the Uche holder, which meets sanction after receiving a red against Girona and Borja Mayoral returns in his place.