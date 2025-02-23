He Real Betis Visit this Sunday a stadium always complex as is the Coliseumto measure yourself to a Getafe CF that arrives at this 25th day of LaLiga with a good streak of results behind him. Alberola Rojas is the collegiate in charge of imparting justice on the pitch in this clash between blue and Betics that will begin the 18.30 hours.

Verdiblancos arrive to this meeting after Achieve the classification for the round of 16 of the Conference Leaguedespite the defeat by 0-1 in the return of the play off before the Gent. Before, in LaLiga, they beat Real Sociedad 3-0, in the same week in which they also won 0-3 in Gante in the European tournament. For its part, Getafe links six undefeated daysadding four victories (1-2 in Las Palmas, 0-3 against Real Sociedad, 0-1 to Alavés and 1-2 to Girona) and two draws (1-1 against Barcelona and 1-1 against Sevilla) .

To continue climbing positions

Betis are immersed in the fight to reach positions in the classification that give access to European competitions. However, to continue adding three in LaLiga, Manuel Pellegrini must still regret A good number of absences; In this case, to visit Getafe, there are seven casualties in the list of summoned: Bellerín, Ortiz, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Fornals, Abde and Lo Celso, for injury. On the other hand, the coach recovers to Perraud and adds to Cucho Hernández, who could not participate on Thursday by not being registered in the Conference.

This will be the 21st time when Betis visits Getafe; His baggage in the coliseum is six wins, six draws and eight losses. Last campaign, the Verdiblancos visit to Getafans lands resulted in a draw to one, with Borja Mayoral and Marc Roca as scorers.

13:30 Good afternoon!!! We begin with the live from at the end of the palm of the match corresponding to the twenty -fifth day of LaLiga that will play the Getafe CF and Real Betis. We will review the last -hour news of both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments of our editors and the postparty with all the statements of the protagonists.

