Nobody was surprised by the Coliseum score: 0-0. There are results that are taken for granted without the need to agree because they suit both teams, as happened with Getafe, which was almost saved, and Barcelona, ​​which was almost runner-up in the League. It was enough for both of them with one point and they were 0-0. The two behaved like gentlemen and there was no damage or controversy but there was a white glove match in the blue stadium of the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The only drawback of dates with a predictable ending is that they must be played and it is not easy for them to have content, avoid comments and suspicions, even though it is not even necessary for the contenders to speak before the ball rolls while they hug old acquaintances like Xavi and Quique Sánchez Flores.

David Soria, Djene, Mathías Olivera, Jorge Cuenca, Okay Yokuslu, Damián Suárez, Maksimovic (Florentino, min. 80), Arambarri, Aleñá (Gonzalo Villar, min. 66), Mayoral (Sandro, min. 66) and Enes Ünal ( Óscar Rodríguez, minute 80) Ter Stegen, Alves, Óscar Mingueza, Alex Balde (Mika Mármol, min. 90), Clement Lenglet, Gavi, Busquets, Riqui Puig, Depay (Luuk de Jong, min. 70), Ferrán Torres and Aubameyang (Ansu Fati, min. 61) goals Referee Jesus Gil Manzano Yellow cards Clement Lenglet (min. 34), Busquets (min. 56) and Mathías Olivera (min. 86)

Barça, in any case, find it difficult to play as a team without Pedri, and Xavi has difficulties to square the line-up, also conditioned in Getafe by casualties, up to nine if Araujo is counted, who rested as a precaution after the concussion suffered from a crash against Gavi. He insisted the coach with Ferran while reserving Dembélé, night and day in the previous match against Celta, and preferred Balde as Alba’s substitute. The improvised Barça formation invited in any case to attack more than to defend if the presence of Riqui Puig is taken into account and that as central defenders Lenglet and Mingueza formed, an unprecedented couple, while Umtiti sat on the bench.

So Barcelona took the ball, gathered relatively well around Busquets to minimize losses, and Getafe waited patiently on their pitch, very well placed and organized, difficult to beat and confident in the goals of Enes Ünal, who already has 15 in the league. The game was more tidy and boring than intense, with no more surprises than the strategic plays of Sánchez Flores’ team and the appearances of Riqui Puig, the most incisive in the inside pass due to the lack of wingers in Barça. Football lacked depth and malice, more aggressiveness with the ball, both teams knowing that a draw was worth it and, therefore, neither needed to risk but could temporize.

mingueza the best

There was no speed in the game either, probably also because the grass was not very fast, and the arrivals to the areas were very scarce, the shots were minimal and the chances in the goals of Ter Stegen and David Soria were nil. The Barça goalkeeper was so overconfident that an easy ball slipped through his hands and in his attempt to recover it caused Enes Ünal to fall. A very silly and inconsequential action in a meeting without interest during a pending day especially from Mallorca, Cádiz and the Metropolitan. Nobody paid attention to Riqui’s movements, light and playful, as if he were playing a separate game in a duel outside the dramatic context of the League.

At the break, Getafe had only conceded one foul, an unprecedented figure in a team that defends strongly, little demanded by Barcelona. The fans, as numerous as they were calm, didn’t seem worried about the tone and fate of the match, knowing that she was going to the field for a final party due to the permanence of her team in the First Division. The fans yawned and the players walked around while the rhythm slowed down waiting for the benches to move, especially in the Catalans, chaired by Ansu Fati.

The striker appeared after Mingueza resolved two heads-up with Borja Mayoral and Enes Ünal. The center-back was as fast as he was powerful in the melee, luckily for Ter Stegen. Ansu was placed as a striker, until Memphis was injured – replaced by Luuk de Jong – and he stirred up the offensive a bit after Riqui’s activity decreased. Football, however, was increasingly sorrowful and the game was consumed in a bad way without Dembélé appearing – he could have been a danger for a dead game – or Ferran waking up.

The boredom was reprehensible from the point of view of competitiveness, and yet, there was no complaint, nor suspicion, convinced the protagonists and the spectators that the 0-0 would prevail if nobody went out of the script or risked because at After all, it did not harm third parties in the absence of a final day in which Barça awaits Villarreal. The runner-up and the place in the Super Cup negotiated by Piqué’s company are already safe without having to entrust themselves to the elusive Camp Nou.

Busquets: “The feeling of the season is bad”

“The feeling of the season is bad. We are Barcelona and we have to fight for all the titles. Regardless of whether we win them or not, we have to always be in the fight. We have to improve the club’s situation, everything goes together”, stressed Sergio Busquets as soon as the match against Getafe finished. “It has been a very difficult year, with many changes, many injuries. We have not been as regular as we wanted and knowing that Real Madrid was already champion, we had to go for second place that gives you access to fight for one more title [Supercopa de España], which the club is grateful for”, added the Barça captain. When analyzing the campaign, Xavi Hernández tried to be optimistic. “The main objective was to finish second and we have covered that. Just as we were in November, December, January… it’s to be satisfied”, explained the Barça coach.

Barcelona is already working on the next campaign. The club has two tied players (Kessié and Christensen), but the coaching staff wants seven more reinforcements. “Matthew [Alemany, director de fútbol] and jordi [Cruyff, secretario técnico] They know what I think we have lacked to compete. If we are more solvent than we are now, I am optimistic that we can do it. We have to plan now, we don’t have much time, there are two and a half months left for the next league to start. We must now know the economic situation”, finished Xavi after the tie. And Busquets sent a message to the sports area: “I hope things are done well and next season we can fight for titles again.”

