The colchoneros are guests of Quique Flores’ team. Here’s who will win the game according to the bookmakers

Ready to go, La Liga is also ready to take the field. Among the matches scheduled for the first weekend of Spanish football there is also the one between Getafe and Atletico Madrid who will take the field on Monday 15 August at 19.30 at the Alfonso Pérez stadium. Different goals for the two teams: that of Cholo Simeone wants to redeem itself after a difficult year. The Flores team, on the other hand, aims for a quiet salvation and to improve what they did last year when Los Azulones were saved with only one point ahead of the relegation zone.

HOW THE TWO TEAMS ARRIVE – Getafe begins this new season, and is preparing to face Atletico after being defeated in the last friendly by Albacete, a team that plays in the third Spanish league. Simeone, on the other hand, prepared his team at the start of the championship with a nice victory in the last friendly match against Juventus in which Atletico won 4-0. Above all, this season Simeone will be able to count on players like Morata, but also the new signing Molina and Witsel. See also Madness in Seville: an auction launched from the stands hits Jordan in the head, race suspended

PREVIOUS – In the last 19 league matches Atletico Madrid has always managed to score points against Getafe, totaling 17 wins and 2 draws. The result that most of all has been achieved in recent years is the 0-2 which occurred for 9 races. For this reason the bookmakers agree to bet on the Under 2.5 set at 1.48 by PlanetWins and at 1.46 on LeoVegas. As for the Over instead, the highest share is that of Bet365 at 3.00

THE WINNING – Bettors agree in betting on an Atletico Madrid victory. For Novibet the share of the victory of the Colchoneros is fixed at 1.95. Slightly lower than that of Bet365, 1.90. Always Bet 365 is instead the highest odd for a possible Getafe victory set at 5.

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 14:46)

