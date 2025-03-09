



He Atlético de Madrid He faces his party this Sunday League corresponding to day 27 of the championship, a meeting in which he visits the Getafe In the coliseum. The rojiblancos arrive at the quotes in the classification and after losing in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The set of Cholo Simeone He arrives in Simeone after last day he accessed the second position of the classification thanks to his triumph by the minimum against Athletic, a duel that resolved with a goal by Julián Álvarez. The Argentine again scored last Tuesday in the European duel in the Bernabéu, although he could not avoid mattress defeat. The meeting against Real Madrid was a great effort for the rojiblancos, so it is foreseeable that his coach introduces news and performs rotations in his initial eleven.

In the coliseum, Simeone once again has the casualties due to injury of Koke and Azpilicueta, absent already in the last quotes of the mattress team.

The Getafe faces his second consecutive derby after on the previous day lost in Butarque with a goal from the Getafe in the extension time. Those of Bordalás They will try to take advantage of Atlético’s physical effort in the Champions League to hurry those of Simeone.









What time is Getafe – Atlético de Madrid in League

The attractiveness Derbi Getafe – Atlético de Madridmatch that is played this Sunday at the Coliseum and corresponding to day 27 of the League, is scheduled for 14.00. A match in which the Stadium of the Azulón team will present a foreseeable foreseeable.

Where to see on television the Getafe – Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga

The clash between Getafe and Atlético de Madrid can be seen live on television through the retransmission of the Dazn channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 27th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.