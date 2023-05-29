Getafe, with a goal from Mata in the 90th minute against Osasuna (2-1), and Cádiz, with another goal from Rubén Sobrino against Celta (1-0), gained an advantage in the agonizing fight for permanence that was taking place. He is living in LaLiga. With Espanyol relegated, up to six teams (Valencia, Cádiz, Almería, Getafe, Celta and Valladolid), will fight to avoid relegation in the final day, in which there is a dramatic Valladolid-Getafe. Celta made life very complicated by losing to Cádiz. The Galician team is very striking, since they have already gone six games without winning (five losses and one draw).

In a high-tension match in Almería between the Andalusian team and Valladolid, in the end it was reached a zero draw that further rewards the aspirations of Almería, which has 40 points and will visit Espanyol on the last day, a team already relegated. The best chances were for the Andalusian team with a Valladolid team that will trust all its luck to the last game in its fiefdom next Sunday. If they beat Getafe at the José Zorrilla, they will remain in the First Division.

Under a veritable deluge, Getafe and Osasuna played a clash marked by the need of the locals and the attempts of the Navarrese to continue opting for seventh place, which entitles them to play in the Conference League.

Osasuna took the lead on the scoreboard after three minutes, with a header from Chimy Ávila. Getafe had the virtue of pulling themselves together and equalizing in the 39th minute, with a great header from Latasa that beat Sergio Herrera in the 39th minute. Herrera himself missed Getafe’s second goal, which came in the minute 90 when Mata scored after an error by the Osasuna goalkeeper (2-1). The forward scored again 27 games later. A very important goal, since Getafe will only need a draw in Valladolid on the last day to stay in the First Division for another year.

Cádiz always wanted more than Almería in a duel that was marked by controversy and intervention in two plays in the first half. The two actions took place in the Celta area, a team that has made life difficult in the final stretch of the championship. At minute 32, Bongonda, the fittest footballer for Cádiz in this section, fell in the area after colliding with Javi Galán. De Burgos Bengoechea decreed a penalty, but after consulting the monitor on the VAR indication, he backed down. At 40 minutes, the VAR again invalidated Lozano’s shot on goal due to a just offside by Iza.

Nuevo Mirandilla exploded with joy with Rubén Sobrino’s goal in the 53rd minute. Celta tried, but Ledesma made a great save for Larsen to avoid the tie. Cádiz visits Elche and one point is enough to stay, although it is, along with Valencia, the team that has the best.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.