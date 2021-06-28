Chivas and Getafe have reached an agreement for the millionaire session of José Juan Macías for the young Mexican striker to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe, where without a doubt the canterano del Herd will have a unique opportunity to demonstrate what he is made of and thus be able to transcend as he wishes.
Getafe bet big with Macías, since they paid a loan of 6 million dollars for 1 year with option to buy, which means that within the Spanish team they have great expectations with the forward, who is one of the players with the greatest future projection in Mexican football.
According to journalist Karina Herrera, José Juan Macías will travel to Madrid next Friday, July 2 to sign his contract and do the rigorous medical examinations, despite the fact that he was withdrawn from the Olympic Selection due to an injury. If all goes well, the journalist affirms that The Mexican will be presented on July 5 and will be made available to coach Michel González, who due to his time in Mexican soccer with the Pumas, was able to see the Mexican striker close and it was one of his requests.
Macías will arrive to the football of Europe with 21 years of age and he will seek to transcend to, as he himself has said, become one of the best forwards in the history of Mexican football.
