If three days ago Athletic was Griezmann’s rival, today Simeone faces his: Getafe. The statistics are curious: 19 games, 16 wins and three draws. Zero losses. 34 goals scored. And the Getafe that has not done any. Zero. Neither with Luis García on the bench, nor with Contra, nor with Franco, nor with Bordalás. Any. At most what he achieved was one point, 0-0, and only three times. Today is Míchel is the man who waits for the Cholo team on the Coliséum bench. Around him, all are doubts (follow the game live on As.com).

Year I without Bordalás could not have started worse. There were signings, but as soon as the season started, everything went from bad to worse. First because of the calendar (Valencia, Seville, Barça), then because of the sensations: if in the first three days defeat was normal, in what has come after it has decomposed. Bad against Elche, worse against Rayo. And, now, the Atleti of the hand of that statistic. 34 to zero.

The whistles are already heard in the Coliséum when looking at the bank. Although Míchel is not in danger. Ángel Torres is president with patience. But the clouds are there. And the casualties don’t help. Sandro, Arrambarri, Jankto, Cabaco and Vitolo (what talent, what fragility). Maksimovic and Olivera did not train but they will be. Míchel has no choice. The question is whether he will play with two ends (the fixed one is Unal, the question of who will accompany him). On the left, two laterals. He has no other choice. His Getafe is with tweezers. In the physical and in the mental.

The noise and Grizi

Atleti plays abroad and that seems like good news. It does not start in the Metropolitan where it accumulates three ties in a row. The certainty, the ownership of Suárez, who has already rested. The casualties also surround: those of Lemar and Koke, how difficult life without him, joins that of Kondogbia, sprained left ankle, and that of João, expelled. Herrera can be the solution to the center.

Trippier ended up lame but yesterday he exercised. Zoom out Grizi noise can activate you. Although his presence or that of Correa is the doubt. Against Getafe, six goals … And today the second time they face this 21-22. Like on Saturday with Athletic. Simeone will want the story to end differently. Let it get unstuck at last. Like your team.