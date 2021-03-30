El Sadar is not a cursed field, much less for Getafe, but since 2008 the gunpowder of the azulones is soaked when they visit Pamplona. In December thirteen years ago, a historic of both clubs, Roberto Soldado, scored the last two goals for Geta in red territory. Since then, Madrid have not seen the goal again, although they have managed to scratch four draws in the last six visits. The 0-0 is the most repeated result and also the last one that occurred last season.

Bordalás has long insisted a lot on the completion with his players. Aware of the team’s goalscoring deficit, this week he continues to prepare exercises with shots on goal. Getafe is the team with the least scorer of the course, although in the last weeks the occasions are arriving. Ünal has already been released, Jaime Mata returns after serving a sanction, Poveda debuted and Kubo arrives after giving an exhibition with the Japanese team. There is reason for optimism in a stadium where Geta have not scored for thirteen years, but have historically done quite well.

Bordalás will only have two days to prepare for the game with all his troops. Osasuna and Getafe compete in the caboose of the teams that least see the door, so scoring at El Sadar thirteen years later would be synonymous with almost guaranteed success.