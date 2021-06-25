You will need to raise your level of recognition, in addition to completing the new chapters of the campaign.

Chains of Domination, the next expansion for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, is coming soon. In addition to knowing more about where this new story will lead to Sylvanas Windrunner, what many players expect with each expansion are the rewards, and above all, how to get them. Here we will tell you what you will have to do to fly in the four zones of the covenants.

The chapter you must finish is unlocked when you reach level 44.After fulfilling certain requirements In Chains of Domination, you can fly in the Shadowlands. The first of them will be to upload your character to the level 44. If you are at a much lower level, the sources of recognition will give you more recognition at a higher speed when the new expansion comes out. But if you want to get ahead of yourself, you can reach the level 40 before the release of Chains of Domination.

Your second objective will be to advance in the bell. The chapter that you must complete is called “The last sigil”, but it will only be unlocked in the second week Chains of Domination, and your character must be at recognition level 44 to start it. You will be able to play the new chapters of the expansion, as long as you have completed the introductory missions of your pact, and you have unlocked the moonshine.

When you finish the mentioned chapter, your reward will be a consumable item for all characters on your account. When you use it, you can buy the riding skill, which will allow you to fly in the four zones: Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald Y Revendreth.

Chains of Domination is coming to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands next June 29.

