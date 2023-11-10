The semi-final home runs of the Colombian League start this weekend, between Sunday and Monday, and the teams expect a massive presence of fans at the stadiums.

Those classified for the finals defined their price table for season tickets for each team’s home games. These include offers for long-standing subscribers.

Millionaires

The blue team defined different types of 3-game combos for their fans. The main one is the combo for old and new subscribers.

Millonarios has a combo for old subscribers: they are those who subscribed in the regular phase all against all 2023-2. Prices range between $120,000 and $402,000.

Quadrangular combo: are those who buy the combo of the three games

of Home Runs 2023-2. Prices between $160,000 and $530,000.

Combo AV Villas – CAFAM: combo of the three 2023-2 Quadrangular games with a special discount. Between $128,000 and $424,000.

Combo Dale: are those who buy the combo of the three games

of 2023-2 home runs with a 10 percent discount. They range between $144,000 and 477,000.

National

National Athletic It has the difficulty of not being able to count on its stadium for the three home games it will have. For this reason, the club launched its tickets for three games, including two of the home runs and one of the Colombia Cup final against Millonarios.

Prices range from $96,000 to $420,000 for long-time subscribers. And a special pack between $119,000 and $550,000.

🎫🟢⚪️ | Attention Purslane! The final stretch of the semester has arrived and we have important matches ahead of us: the second leg Final of the Betplay Dimayor Cup against Millonarios and two matches of the Quadrangular Semifinals of the Betplay Dimayor League ⚽️💚🤍 Together we will achieve the… pic.twitter.com/VK81AWU4HK — Atlético Nacional (@nacionaloficial) November 9, 2023

Medellin

Independiente Medellín put its membership on sale at a cost between $39,900 and $311,900.

[⭐️🔴🔵] LAST DAY!

Buy your membership and let’s take the step TOGETHER to the final

📲 Up to 4 memberships per user

⏳Deadline until midnight

⚠️ Exclusive sales stage before a possible final This year we turn around with Medellín🎶 ❤️💙#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/ZZEYZwBjTI — DIM (@DIM_Oficial) November 9, 2023

Cali America

Cali America launched its subscription plan that ranges between $135,000 and $290,000 for the three games.

🇦🇹 Scarlet Fan, starting tomorrow, November 2, you will be able to purchase your subscription to join us in the semi-final home runs of the BetPlay League 2023-II. 👹 🤩 15% discount for old subscribers. 🎟️ Buy your subscription at https://t.co/AF2mQz0FKG or SuperGIROS. ❤️… pic.twitter.com/233lmfbQtr — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) November 1, 2023

Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Cali launched a subscription plan for the 3 games of quadrangular A, with prices between $86,400 and $405,000.

💡How much do you save by buying the Quadrangular Pass 🆚 Loose ticket office? 🏟️🎟️ In this comparison table you will be able to see the prices and the % savings by purchasing your season ticket for this final phase compared to the tickets per match. ⚠️ Until today there will be a deadline to purchase the Subscription!🎟️… pic.twitter.com/G5yPodCplB — Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) November 10, 2023

Sports Tolima

Tolima sells its season tickets for the old ones with prices between $66,000 and $240,000. and for new subscribers between $75,000 and $270,000.

Junior

The team has not yet released ticket prices for these Quad A games.

Eagles

He still has no official information about his boeltería.

SPORTS

