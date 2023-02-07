When I was 14 years old, I was asked to go to the basement of the Turkish restaurant where I worked after school to get some baklava.

Any startling sights I’ve encountered down there have blurred over time, but the resulting epiphany is clear to this day: I realized that meat wasn’t just a dish you forked into your mouth at the same time. dinner time.

It was skin and muscle and fat, parts of an animal that once lived and moved and felt things that can take time to chew.

Before that momentous visit to the basement, I loved to eat meat. But since I went up those stairs, I haven’t touched her again. There was nothing self-righteous about my switch to pseudotarianism. (I still eat chicken and fish). I wasn’t thinking about animal rights, carbon emissions, food justice, or even my cholesterol. It was a primitive decision made on instinct.

Over time, however, getting around the meat has increasingly been seen not as an individual decision, but as a political decision with a distinctly leftist leaning.

Some argue that not eating meat is deeply intersectional. Which is linked to Black Lives Matter. That eating meat is excessively capitalist—or perhaps veganism itself has become too capitalist.

Whatever! It seems more and more that red meat equals a red republican state.

After testing a meatless burger in the US, McDonald’s discontinued its unconvincing McPlant in 2022.

According to Bon Appétit, McDonald’s likely alienated both ends of the political spectrum, with vegetarians spotting the deception of “corporate greenwashing” and many loyal customers seeing fake meat as “’woke’ (liberal) and disgusting”.

In Britain, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a Conservative, dismissed her political opponents as “tofu-eating wokerati”. This is a world in which, according to The New Statesman, “a vegan sausage was actively woken up.”

So, it’s worth asking: is being a vegetarian now a sign of being woken? If so, is being vegan the taste equivalent of attacking the Bastille? And will potential vegetarian converts give in to bologna because they don’t want their diets to clash with their ballots?

A survey found that nearly 40 percent of first-time buyers did so solely because they approved of the brand’s position on a controversial issue.

True, there is a leftist bias among the roughly 10 percent of Americans who are largely vegan or vegetarian: about 6 percent of Republicans and 12 percent of Democrats.

However, according to Pew Research, “divisions over food do not fall along familiar lines of political friction.” Instead, they “relate to individual concerns and philosophies about the relationship between food and well-being.”

Most food issues, like organic or genetically modified food, divide Republicans and Democrats more or less evenly. Similarly, support for the use of animals in scientific research tends to be evenly split between both parties. Even former President Donald J. Trump signed a bipartisan initiative limiting the use of dogs in research.

It might baffle spinach-eating purists to learn that the vegan mob of Silicon Valley investors in plant-based food companies include Peter Thiel, a billionaire entrepreneur and staunch Trump supporter, and former vegetarian Elon Musk, whose Teslas have exclusively vegan skin.

John Mackey, the founder of Whole Foods markets, who said he was a “100 percent plant-based” food consumer, is also a hard-core libertarian who complained that “socialists were taking over” when he retired. last year, just like Hitler, if I remember it well.

People stop eating meat for all sorts of reasons, with health far outweighing other considerations, be they environmental, social, religious, as well as taste or lifestyle.

Recent years have seen an acceleration of efforts to politicize food in all sorts of ways, whether it’s accusing cookbook authors of cultural appropriation or urging people to decolonize their diets.

And let’s not forget the absurd efforts by Republicans to rename French fries to punish the French for their stance on the Iraq war. (Of course, French fries are Belgian.)

Here’s something that has become depressingly simplistic: What helps one side of the political spectrum usually antagonizes the other. A recent Deloitte report found that sales of plant-based foods are beginning to stagnate in part due to “a cultural resistance to a product that some see as ‘woke.'”

Shoehorning people’s diets into our depressing right-left divide does no good for those who embrace the promotion of vegetarianism as their cause. And is there anyone really looking forward to further polarization?

By: INTELLIGENCE/PAMELA PAUL