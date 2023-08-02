The Colombian Football Federation and its ticket office operator, Tuboleta, put on sale this Wednesday the season tickets for the eliminatory for the World Cup of the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

The first match of the team led by Néstor Lorenzo in the qualifiers will be on September 7, against Venezuela, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in Barranquilla, starting at 6 pm

🎟️ Ticket sales for the South American qualifier begin today! The first ones that will be able to access are Bancolombia customers, from TODAY August 2, 2023 at 8:00 am until 7:59 pm on August 3 or until inventory runs out. Selling to the general public… pic.twitter.com/0vxbpF312l – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) August 2, 2023

The sales process will have three stages. The first, the sale of season tickets for the nine matches, which can only be accessed by holders of the official card of the Colombian National Team, issued by Bancolombia. It started this Wednesday and will go until 7:59 am on Thursday, or while supplies last.

The second stage will begin on Thursday and will last 12 hours, only for subscriptions and only for Bancolombia credit and debit cards. Immediately after, a 24-hour window will open to buy tickets with any means of payment.

Finally, this Friday, at 8 pm, the loose ticket office that remains for the match against Venezuela will begin to be sold, with any means of payment.

The prices of the subscriptions for the tie

Season tickets will have prices starting at 840,000 pesos for the nine games in the south and north side stands, including the Tuboleta service. Low Oriental will cost 3,219,900 pesos and high Oriental, 3,429,900.

The Occidental season ticket will cost 5,529,700 and the Colombian Football Federation reserved a space with a thousand seats in Occidental Baja, with exclusive benefits such as access through a separate tunnel, transportation to and from the stadium, unlimited meals, drinks and liquors, stage with artists and exclusive wifi. That subscription will cost 13,243,600.

The loose ticket office will have the following prices, with service included: north and south, 93,400 pesos; eastern low, 350,000; eastern high, 373,400; western high and low, 600,800. and western low VIP, 1,457,900.

