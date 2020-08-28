The protest takes place fifty-seven years to the day after the iconic “I have a dream” speech by civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

Weariness and anger. Thousands of people gather Friday, August 28 in the heart of Washington to demand an end to police violence and racism, especially against black people. Entitled “Take your knee off our necks”, in reference to the death of Georges Floyd, the demonstration takes place fifty-seven years to the day after the iconic speech of the leader of the civil rights movement Martin Luther King, “I have a dream”.

With t-shirts crossed out with the words “Black Lives Matter” or “What will it take?” (What do you need?), Hundreds of people waited at dawn to have their temperature taken before entering the area planned for the rally, a measure intended to minimize the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

“I arrived before 6 o’clock, I didn’t sleep much”, said a 47-year-old black woman named Gardner, from Cincinnati, more than 800 kilometers away. “I carry this message: I want change”. “We’ve been waiting for equality for 300 years”, added Don Carlisle, a black fifty-something who came early with a group of friends. “Technically, we built this country and we are still treated unfairly.”

Ari Lewis (in red) came from Florida to demonstrate in Washington to “continue the fight of Martin Luther King”. He has not given up on the dream of one day living in a country where people will not be judged for the color of their skin. #MarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/BZzkTUHfma – J-Francois Belanger (@belangerjf) August 28, 2020

Members of the family of George Floyd – an African American suffocated by a white policeman on May 25 in Minneapolis, whose death sparked a protest movement unheard of in decades in the United States – will speak. Relatives of Jacob Blake, seriously injured Sunday in Kenosha, in the north of the country, will also speak, while the agent who fired seven bullets in the back of the 29-year-old man has still not been arrested , nor charged.

Martin Luther King III is also announced. Following the speeches at the Lincoln Memorial, attendees will proceed to the Martin Luther King Memorial approximately half a mile away.

In addition, some members of the Black Lives Matter movement have planned a “Black National Convention” Friday evening, following national convetions organized in recent days by the Democratic and Republican parties. The three-hour live-broadcast convention, which has been in the works since last fall, aims to give voice to a hundred black activists and debate around themes such as criminal justice and capitalism, said Jessica Byrd, the organizer of the event.