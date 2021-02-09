The union of the Xbox Game Pass and EA Play services has been a catalyst for both subscriptions. It may seem that it has significantly accelerated the number of active users of EA Play, but more importantly, subscribers enjoy many more games thanks to this union. And it seems that the alliance takes a new step for Xbox users when it has been announced that you can Get your first month of EA Play for less than € 1.
The information comes from Xbox Wire, the official Xbox publication, where this new promotion has been released for Xbox users who want to enjoy The Vault games. As we can see, the promotion would be aimed at Xbox users, who can access all this service by paying only € 0.99 the first month.
For a limited time, new EA Play members can score a full month of rewards, exclusive content, and unlimited access to top EA titles on Xbox for just .99 cents! https://t.co/mspBtdqYPO
Accessing the publication of the medium, we can find some more specific details about this new promotion. And it is that although PC users will be able to access being subscribers of Xbox Game Pass, in the case of users of Xbox consoles, they must be subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to be able to play EA Play games. And therefore, it has been thought that it would be useful to promote this alliance by proposing a temporary deal.
Now, you can get your first month of EA Play for less than € 1, giving you access for 30 days to a catalog of proposals as attractive as games such as Battlefield V, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Dragon Age Inquisiton or The Sims 4, among many other games. Also, consider that other games, such as FIFA 21 or Star Wars Squadrons, They can be played for 10 hours thanks to the free trial offered to subscribers.
All EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass (Updated)
This promotion will be valid for all Xbox users from today until March 9. A new promotion that seems not to be linked to any type of subscription, as was the case with the Disney + promotion, which required an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.
