US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have both contracted the corona virus. Now the couple receive well-being wishes from all over the world. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also sent a message to the Trumps. “I send all my best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump. I hope that they will survive their corona infection well and will soon be completely healthy again, “said a tweet that was spread by government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had Covid-19 himself and was in intensive care, sent his best wishes to the Trumps via Twitter. “I hope they both get better quickly,” wrote Johnson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences. “I am sure that vital energy, a fresh spirit and optimism will help you to cope with the dangerous virus,” said a letter published by the Kremlin to the US president. At the same time, the presidential office in Moscow announced that Putin would be vaccinated against the coronavirus – Russia claims to have already developed an effective vaccine. International experts, however, have doubts about this.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Small tips from France and the EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also sent well wishes to the Trumps. “I wish the US President and Melania Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19, a quick recovery,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter. “I very much hope you survive the quarantine without any problems and get well again as soon as possible.”

EU Council President Charles Michel wished a speedy recovery – and put a small tip against Trump, who has so far downplayed the dangers of the virus and the pandemic. “Covid-19 is a battle we keep fighting. Every day. No matter where we live, ”wrote Michel.

France’s government spokesman Gabriel Attal linked his recovery wishes with the note that the virus spared no one, “including those who have shown themselves skeptical” – also a point against the US president.

China’s state newspaper criticizes Trump

The reaction from China was very clear. The state-run “China Daily” called Trump’s positive corona test another reminder that the virus was spreading – “even while Trump was desperately trying to suggest that it was no longer a danger”. Trump, his election campaign team and the US presidential office “downplayed the danger and refused to follow the basic public health guidelines,” the English-language newspaper said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that he wished his friend Trump “a speedy recovery and good health”.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, responded to the news from Washington. He wished Trump “a full and speedy recovery” via Twitter.

The relationship between the WHO and Trump is not for the best: The US President initiated his country’s exit from the UN specialized agency at the beginning of July because of its handling of the corona pandemic. He accused the WHO of having enabled the new virus to spread worldwide through a China-friendly course. (with agencies)