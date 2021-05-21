On USA the vaccines and President Joe Biden is now targeting love and sex to convince Americans that it is appropriate to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

With that goal in mind, the White House announced that the most famous dating apps will promote special benefits for users who highlight that they are immunized.

“In support of President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults being vaccinated by July 4, America’s largest dating apps will launch new promotions to promote vaccination,” the White House said.

Biden wants the 4th of July (the Independence Day of the United States) to be a symbolic date to celebrate the “independence” of the virus, which experts estimate will be achieved when 70% of the population has already received at least one dose.

The president called for everyone to come out to celebrate that day, when traditionally people tend to take to the streets to drink beer and watch fireworks in all parts of the country.

US President Joe Biden hopes to celebrate “Covid independence” on July 4. Photo: AP

In United States almost 50% of the population (320 million people) have already received a dose and 38% are fully immunized.

Today it is possible to get vaccinated without a shift at any pharmacy or supermarket, even choosing one of the three approved brands here: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Now children between the ages of 12 and 15 are being vaccinated.

Vaccination rate falls

But while he was vaccinated at the beginning at a rate of up to 4 million applications per day, as the months passed that average dropped to less than 2 million.

Vaccines are left over in the United States (there are hundreds of millions in storage) and the problem now facing the Biden administration is that there are still many people reluctant to be immunized.

Some distrust of vaccines in general, others of the Covid in particular, others say that getting vaccinated is “weak”, others do not want the government to tell them what to do.

Greeting cards and dressings for young people getting vaccinated at a vaccination center in Miami this Thursday. Photo: BLOOMBERG

According to a poll by the NPR chain, one in four Americans (mostly men) resists being vaccinated.

Incentives for the skeptics

That is why various initiatives have been launched from official and business circles to convince them. From the White House they promote all these ideas.

Uber is offered free to go to get vaccinated, tickets to recitals or sporting events, a daily donut for life, free beer and even raffles for large sums of money among those who have been injected, as in Maryland ($ 40,000 is raffled all days) and Ohio, where the vaccination rate took a huge boost when the governor announced the opportunity to earn a million dollars each week.

But now they target the heart: American applications such as Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo, will give special benefits to those who add a little banner to their profiles indicating that they have been vaccinated.

A woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in Long Beach, New York. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Tinder, for example, encourages its users to add stickers with the legend “vaccinated” or “vaccines save lives” on their profiles. In return, it allows them to access premium content such as “Superlike” (where the chances of being chosen by many people increase).

For its part, OkCupid offers a special place to look for a vaccinated partner and points out its benefits. “According to our research, people who have been vaccinated or plan to be vaccinated receive 14% more” matches “than people who do not want to be vaccinated,” they noted from the site.

Bumble will give access to premium features like Spotlights and “Superswipes”. Members of Plenty of Fish will be able to add the caption “I got my shot” and will receive 20 “Live credits” to use in streaming.

There are also promotions on special sites for communities with the lowest vaccination rate, such as African Americans and Latinos.

BLK, a site for African American singles, will offer special promotions for those wearing the placard.

Chispa, the largest application for Latino singles, added the option to add the legend “Vacunado” (in Spanish) to the profile to get a free boost among those who are immunized.

Washington, correspondent

CB