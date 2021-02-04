In Spain, the Justice already had to intervene in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus: in the face of the refusal of the relatives of an elderly woman who lives in a nursing home in Galicia, a judge ordered that the injection be given anyway. The issue is already controversial.

Getting immunized through the two doses that are being applied through the public health system is not mandatory in Spain. However, the magistrate in charge of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Santiago de Compostela decided to attend the request of the DomusVi San Lázaro residence, where the 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s lives and her children preferred not to vaccinate.

DomusVi San Lázaro residence for the elderly, in Santiago de Compostela.

They refused to allow his mother to be punctured these days, as the residence is doing with the rest of the 300 people – including residents, health and auxiliary personnel – who live and work at the DomusVi San Lazaro in Santiago de Compostela.

According to the relatives of the lady, It was a good idea to wait to see if the vaccines being applied do not cause adverse side effects more severe than those already known.

But the motivation of the court order that forced the vaccination of the elderly woman was not based on public health issues, but on the fact that Failure to do so put the woman’s own life at risk.

Scientists argue that if a person who is in a nursing home refuses to be vaccinated, they can put group immunity at risk. Photo: REUTERS

Spain has a law that was modified in 2015 -the 26 / 2015- which states: “In cases in which consent has to be granted by the legal representative or persons related for family reasons, the decision must be adopted always taking into account the greater benefit for the life or health of the patient, and otherwise it must be brought to the attention of the judicial authority ”.

The risk to group immunity

“Regarding the mandatory nature of the vaccine, in Spain it is not, but the emergency legislation could be changed and made mandatory in the event that refusals endanger group immunity,” he tells Clarion Diego Ayuso, general secretary of the Spanish General Council of Nursing.

And he adds: “In case of refusal in a hospital or company, a court order can be requested so that workers who refuse are vaccinated in a compulsory way.”

Nursing home residents among the first on the list to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: EFE

The court order to vaccinate against the coronavirus applied in the residence of Santiago de Compostela It was the first in Spain but it would not be the only or the last. The Public Prosecutor’s Offices of Seville and Valencia are already analyzing situations similar to that of Galicia in some of the more than 5,500 homes for the elderly that exist throughout Spain.

Diego Ayuso Murillo, secretary of the General Council of Nursing. / Archive

“For now, in our country, one hundred percent of nurses are being vaccinated,” says the general secretary for nurses, Ayuso. There are no cases of refusal by professionals. The problem we have is that not enough doses are arriving and progress is being made very slowly ”.

According to this organization, which groups together the official schools of the rest of the country and represents nursing as a profession, more than 350,000 Spaniards have already received the two doses of vaccination against Covid-19. And around 3.5 percent of the total population of Spain suffered the first of the two punctures.

Key facts about the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines – AFP / AFP

More than 80,000 nurses have been infected with coronavirus since March last year, when the first wave of the pandemic made its footing in Spain.

The General Nursing Council had been demanding for months that the Sars-Cov-2 infection should be considered in Spain an occupational disease for health personnel, a prayer that the Council of Ministers of the Pedro Sánchez government answered this week, when it approved a decree that This is how he considers it for doctors, nurses and auxiliary personnel.

The measure will be retroactive, that is, it will include professionals who were infected in the first and second waves of the pandemic. It will guarantee them medical coverage and follow-up for the rest of their lives and the days not worked due to sick leave will not be deducted from their wages.

