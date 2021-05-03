It has been common to see speculation about how Xbox Game Pass integrates new services to its catalog. Currently, EA Play is offered free of charge to users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers. However, over the months we have seen how access and testing services such as Disney + have been offered. Now it is the turn to repeat with one of the main online music services, since they are offered up to 4 months of Spotify Premium thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Just announced the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of May, they have made known the Xbox Game Pass Perks, which are rewards for Ultimate subscribers. Among them we find that they offer up to 4 months of Spotify Premium free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Play all your favorites with access to millions of tracks and podcast titles. Ultimate members can enjoy listening to ad-free music, offline music downloads + podcasts, and listening on demand with Spotify Premium for 4 months.
Available only to new Spotify Premium members.
As can be seen, it has certain conditions. It would only be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who are new Spotify Premium subscribers. It would not serve to expand or renew accounts that are already active. In this way you can have access to one of the most complete online music services and enjoy all the advantages of the Spotify Premium membership just for being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.
It is true that you wanted to have linked to a more ambitious promotion, however it was more likely to find a temporary promotion than something permanent. And it is not the only service that could be linked to the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In the same way that happens with EA Play, the option that Ubisoft wants to create a similar service to be able to integrate it into this subscription that is giving so many joys. Only time will tell if this case can really happen, having to be very attentive to whether there is any movement to integrate it in the not-so-distant future.
Last updated on 2021-03-13. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
Leave a Reply