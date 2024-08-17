Home policy

From: Christian Deutschländer

After the Olympic Games in Paris, Bavaria’s Minister of the Interior and Sports, Hermann, wants to reinforce the principle of performance in Germany. An interview.

Munich – The games in Paris were happy, safe and exciting. Joachim Herrmann, Bavaria’s Minister of the Interior and Sports, also says this. Nevertheless, he is not satisfied with the German medal tally: He thinks it can be better, more can be done. He recommends more willingness to perform. And brings Munich a bid for the 2040 Olympics comes into play. We meet the CSU politician for an interview – in the Olympic Park.

The Olympics in Paris went well for the organizers, and the German athletes were greeted with cheers at home. What is there to complain about, Mr. Minister?

It was perfectly organized and, like many in our country, I was incredibly proud of the successes of our athletes. For example, in Paris I was able to see Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Isabell Werth win gold and silver in dressage. Great! We are happy about every medal and there were also some fantastic fourth and fifth places. Nevertheless, we have to talk about the overall balance. Why does Great Britain have almost twice as many medals as Germany? Why do the Netherlands, as big as Bavaria, have as many medals as the whole of Germany?

Luck? Coincidence? And is that really so important?

These are countries that clearly increased their sports funding massively in good time. If someone doesn’t care whether we win medals, I respect that. I see it differently, I want to support our commitment to the principle of performance and be proud when German athletes reach the top of the world. The federal government is responsible for promoting elite sports. Bavaria makes a major contribution to junior elite sports and also in the area of ​​sports facilities, without which elite sports in Germany would be unthinkable. The states and the federal government must talk about the current developments.

Do we have a problem with sports funding?

If we want Germany to be more successful, we need to invest more money. This has been discussed with the federal government for years, but little progress has been made. And I think the trend of massively centralizing the performance centers in elite sport in a country the size of Germany is fatal.

Where exactly does this happen?

Example of swimming performance centers: Giving up the location in Bavaria and moving everything to Magdeburg would be utter nonsense. We would lose talent. My counterexample is the four luge and bobsleigh centers throughout Germany, here at Königssee, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Thuringia and Saxony. It works, we have been among the world leaders in these disciplines for years. And the top athletes very often come from the home region of one of these four performance centers.

They suggest that there needs to be more focus on performance. Have we become too sloppy? Or is the accusation unfair, especially towards top athletes?

This does not affect the individual athletes, they fight and train incredibly hard. The question is: why do we not have more talent? Why not more surprising triumphs like that of shot putter Yemisi Ogunleye? We should learn from this and focus more on performance again. The relativization of the idea of ​​performance is unfortunately becoming more and more prevalent in children’s and youth sports, but this is complete nonsense – including in the German standard sport of football.

They mean the youth leagues, where it is no longer about winning, but about having fun playing.

I know from many coaches and local board members that they think such debates are complete nonsense. Even E-youths want to win games and not just enjoy playing a bit of ball. It is wrong for some super-experts to desperately try to protect children from defeat. The great thing about youth work in our clubs is that they teach young people exactly that in a playful way: if you make an effort, you can have great success, but you will also experience defeats and have to get over them. That’s how it is in life, and sport prepares many children for that: get up and keep going!

Are national youth games useless without a winner?

Of course, in our Christian view of humanity, everyone is equally valuable – the pole vaulter who jumps six meters is just as valuable as Joachim Herrmann, who can’t manage that. But as a society, we need to stand up more strongly to the principle that role models emerge from top performances. We have a social tendency to make competition too problematic. But what is so bad about one person being better at maths and another being more successful at the national youth games? This leveling and the attempt not to discriminate against anyone with a tape measure and stop watch because they can’t run as fast is a strained exercise.

Back to the Olympics. The British and French have twice as many medals as we do, and they were also the hosts. Is there a connection between hosting and long-term sporting success?

It can happen. A major sporting event can motivate people across the board, even in less popular sports. When the European Championships were successful here in Munich two years ago, it naturally excited people, and not just those watching on TV. The whole city was on its feet, and that gave some sports a boost.

Shouldn’t Munich then apply for the Olympics as well? No one really dares to do that…

In my opinion, a German bid to host the Olympics would be absolutely right for 2040 or 2044. Munich should be a good choice as host. We have a great head start, have a brilliant image around the world and have shown with the European Football Championship and the European Championships how well we can organize major sporting events. I am firmly convinced that Munich could perfectly implement a concept like the one in Paris with modern, ecological games.

The Isar would be cleaner than the Seine.

Yes, but the current of the Isar would be too strong even for swimming competitions. The crucial point is: the large sports facilities are in Munich, with the Olympic Stadium, the sports halls, the football arena, we have equestrian facilities in Daglfing, the ice canal in Augsburg, the shooting range in Garching-Hochbrück and the regatta course in Schleissheim. Paris has also set up temporary sports facilities for short periods of time, such as the stands for beach volleyball in front of the Eiffel Tower or for equestrian sports in Versailles.

So: no building ruins?

This is part of the ecological demands of a German bid – unlike, for example, some stadiums in South Africa, which decay again just a few years after the World Cup. And another aspect: if we complain that major sporting events are awarded to countries with questionable human rights records – then we in the middle of Europe have to apply ourselves!

And maybe fail?

I don’t know how good our chances are, but we should have the courage to apply. Politicians and the IOC are talking about a German application from Berlin, Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr – or even Munich.

You remember: There was a citizens’ initiative in Bavaria against the Winter Olympics. Anger about corrupt officials, IOC behavior, concern about billions in costs. What would be different this time?

We need to talk to the population. Back then there were major reservations, also because of large new buildings. There is no need for them this time, Munich will not change as it did before 1972, which I was aware of as a small child. Back then, mountains were literally moved here in the Olympic area. But where the 2040 or 2044 Olympics could help Munich is by giving it another boost in infrastructure. And that is what is needed, as we saw with the railways at the 2024 European Football Championships – when a train was on time, it was celebrated as an exception.

Olympic bid as a kick in our own behind: Do we have to get better and faster again?

I certainly notice a lot of frowning abroad about some economic and social developments in Germany. Yes, that doesn’t just apply to sport: an application could give us a big boost.

Criticism of sports funding

The poor performance of the German Olympic team in Paris is also the result of inadequate sports funding, according to the Cologne Institute for Economic Research. “German sports funding is inefficient and misses its target,” said IW economist Melinda Fremerey. According to the IW study, spending on top-level sports funding has increased from 44 million to almost 60 million euros in the past ten years, adjusted for inflation, but with declining success. Germany only came tenth in the medal table in Paris. According to the study, the federal government paid almost twice as much in subsidies to sports associations for each medal won as in 2016.