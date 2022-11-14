Mexico City.- The deputy of Morena, María Clemente García insulted participants in the march called by the opposition for the defense of the INE before the modifications proposed by AMLO’s electoral reform.

Through social networks, a video went viral where you can see the trans legislator, María Clementeconfront the demonstrators, calling them “ball of nacos” and asking them to get to work.

“The maricote is afraid,” is heard saying to Clement Garciawho has risen to the rostrum of the Chamber of Deputies to denounce that deputies such as PAN member Gabriel Quadri use hate speech.

The protesters who were around the young man attacked on Paseo de la Reforma called on him to ignore the morenista and in response, she told him “you are a naco.”

According to the video, García continued to provoke the protesters, who tried to ignore her and move forward, but the legislator followed them yelling “bola de nacos” and “bola de nacos y muertos diabéticos.”

“I come from four days to approve the budget,” launched the legislator to those who crossed her path, while chasing them.

“They are a bunch of nacos who have nothing to do”, “They have nothing to do. What does it feel like to be a naca?”, “What does it feel like to be a naca?”, continued the legislator against the protesters who kept walking, trying to avoid her, while others yelled “get to work.”

Garcia even launched against people who were resting.

“Get to work, ball of nacas. What does it feel like to be nacas marching in Reforma?” he told two women who were sitting down, eating a piece of corn.