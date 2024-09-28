During the year, there are two times when it is best to visit the beautiful state of Aguascalientes one is in Spring (from April to June) which is when their traditional National Fair of San Marcos (FNSM), so there is a large influx of visitors, and the other is in Autumn, when the state is not so crowded with tourists and you can also enjoy pleasant temperatures of between 15°C and 30°C and the prices are lower.

The state of Aguascalientes has only 11 municipalities, among which is its capital that bears the same name: Aguascalientes, a city rich in culture, history, traditions and beautiful tourist sites to visit during your stay.

Below we tell you what are the 10 best tourist sites in Aguascalientes so that you make your tour in time and do not miss any place on your tour.

1. National Fair of San Marcos

It is the most famous event in the city, held between April and May. During the fair, you can enjoy concerts, bullfights, cultural events, typical gastronomy and lots of partying. It is one of the most important festivals in Mexico.

2. Historical Center of Aguascalientes

The heart of the city is home to beautiful colonial buildings, plazas, and historical sites. Some points of interest include:

– *Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption:* An impressive baroque church built in the 18th century.

– *Teatro Morelos:* A theater with great historical value where the treaty that ended the Mexican Revolution was signed.

– *Plaza de la Patria:* The main meeting point, surrounded by restaurants and bars, with the *Government Palace* nearby.

3. St. Mark’s Garden

A beautiful park located in the San Marcos neighborhood, it is an ideal place to walk and relax. During the fair, the park becomes the epicenter of the celebrations.

4. Museums

– * National Museum of Death :* Exhibits Mexico’s relationship with death through artifacts and works that explore the Day of the Dead celebration and other funerary rites.

– *Museum of Aguascalientes:* It houses a collection of art and sculptures, with pieces by local and international artists.

– *José Guadalupe Posada Museum:* Dedicated to the famous Mexican engraver and caricaturist, creator of “La Catrina.”

5. Ojocaliente thermal baths

Aguascalientes It is known for its hot springs. The Ojocaliente baths, dating back to the 19th century, offer a relaxing experience in their thermal pools and steam baths.

6. Monumental Bullring

Aguascalientes It has a strong bullfighting tradition. The Monumental Plaza It is one of the largest in Mexico and fills up during the San Marcos National Fair for bullfights.

7. Boca de Túnel Adventure Park

Located about an hour from the city, this park offers suspension bridges, zip lines, and spectacular views of canyons and dams. Ideal for lovers of ecotourism and adventure.

8. Vineyards and Wine Routes

Aguascalientes has a growing wine production . You can visit different vineyards, do tastings and learn about the winemaking process in places like the *Hacienda de Letras Vineyard*.

9. Sierra Fria

Less than two hours from the city, this natural park offers the opportunity to enjoy nature, go hiking and spot local fauna. It is ideal for those seeking outdoor activities and ecotourism.