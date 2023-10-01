Doctor Simi has already become a emblem of Mexico and now it has a special place for you to enjoy its world; is about Similandia, here we tell you where it is, what to see and how much it costs.

Although it is not a tourist destination as such, Similand offers you the opportunity to enter the world of Doctor Simi, with a wide variety of activities.

This is an incredible store with a theme of this iconic character of Similar Pharmacies, It even has an office to attend to visitors, lest they faint from excitement.

What to see in Similandia?

If you venture to visit Similandia, You can find activities for visitors of all ages, including virtual reality activities, games and even a dance area.

Inauguration of Similandia (Photo: Screenshot)

This world of Doctor Simi is divided into four interactive zones, each of them with different attractions: Simiplaneta, Simibaila, Metaverse and the Simitienda.

If you visit Simiplaneta, you can learn about caring for the world, as well as the species that inhabit it; Likewise, you will enjoy a tour of the oceans and mangroves of Mexico.

In addition, you can discover how various species of animals are preserved in Mexico, such as monarch butterflies and axolotls.

Simiplanet (Photo: Screenshot)

But if you head to Simibaila, you will meet Doctor Simi in person, whom you can challenge in a dance competition, while showing off your best dance moves in an augmented reality competition.

This is not all you can do in Similandia, there is also the Metaverse area, where, in an interesting virtual reality game, you can be part of a galactic rescue.

It has different activities (Photo: Screenshot)

As a tip, when you go to Similandia, be very attentive, since you can find different QR codes on the walls and with them you can unlock interactive filters.

Where is Similandia and how much does it cost?

If you have already decided to visit Similandia, you should know that it is located on 50, Pedregal de Carrasco, Coyoacán, south of Mexico City.

The hours to visit this place are Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Best of all, admission is completely free.