Just a few days away from the historic solar eclipse of the April 8, 2024, Jalisco is preparing to be able to observe it in its municipalities.

He Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) made a list of the municipalities where the solar eclipse on April 8as well as the darkening that will occur in each one.

Cihuatlan It will be the municipality where you can enjoy the solar eclipse on April 8 before in all the municipalities of Jaliscowhere will start at 10:46:01 with its peak at 12:04:26, and will end at 13:27:29, lasting two hours and 41 minutes and 28 seconds, and a visibility of 90.1%.

What will the eclipse look like in Guadalajara 2024?

For the state of Jaliscoas well as its capital, Guadalajarait is expected a partial solar eclipseso the darkening will not be 100 percent as in regions of the states of Coahuila, Sinaloa and Durango.

In the city of Guadalajarait is expected to have a 90.6% obscuration and will begin at 10:50:24 hours to have its peak at 12:09:19 hours.

The municipality of Jalisco where the solar eclipse can be best appreciated will be Huejuquilla, with 97.1% of darkeningand will begin at 10:53:23 hours to have its peak at 12:12:22 hours.

While in Ocotlán, there will be only 88% darkening, and it will begin at 10:50:44 hours.

When and at what time will the solar eclipse be in Mexico 2024?

He total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 and the hours vary depending on the part of Mexico where it occurs, however, it will begin around 10:45 a.m. central Mexico time in all the country.