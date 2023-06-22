Pets can become one of the important pillars of a home, because only with their presence they can generate many emotions in any individual. Currently it is quite normal for several people to have pets to accompany them on a daily basis.

Pets are characterized by providing emotional support to people.

Some of these are the soccer players who, apart from standing out for their soccer mystique, are viral for showing off their much appreciated pets. It is known that many soccer athletes have some kind of animal, for this reason we want to show you the most outstanding ones.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his herd of animals

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has five dogs and what is most striking is that they are all adopted. In addition, she also has a sphinx cat named Pepe.Its five dogs are: Antonina, a Chinese crested dog; Bobby Moore, a white Lab; Marosca, a golden lab; Abelhinha, a Yorkshire and a white poodle.On behalf of the feline Pepe, this is a very exotic cat, since it is characterized by not having fur; However, it is not the strangest animal that the footballer hasdue to the fact that Antonina, the aforementioned bitch, stands out and attracts attention for having little hair.

It is important to say that these creatures are not very well known, because the Portuguese star does not commonly teach them, but you must from time to time on his social networks.It should be noted that ‘CR7’ has always shown his love for animals because from his beginnings as a footballer He has supported different foundations and non-profit animal organizations.

Messi and his giant dog Hulk

Messi used to share a lot of posts on his social media with the Hulk, a Dogue de Bordeaux that he received as a gift from his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

The ‘flea’ mascot is characterized by being gigantic, it can weigh between 55 and 65 kilos. In addition, it requires about 1,000 grams of food daily.

James Rodríguez, the 10 animal lover



James, the great Colombian soccer player who has gone through the best European teams, He also stands out for being a great lover of animals, Well, he owns a French bulldog, a cocker spaniel, a golden retriever named Dylan and a goldendoodle, which he shows off with great joy on all his social networks.

Marcelo, the dog lover

The well-known left-back is known to have a real love for dogs. Unfortunately, due to his affinity with these, he has had to go through bad times, since his French Bulldog named Uly died in 2017.However, the Brazilian ‘crack’ has three other dogs that helped him cure said death with their presence.These are called Lola, who is a giant Newfoundland; Kiara, a French Bulldog, and Thaig, an English Bulldog.

Neymar and his influencer dog



On social networks anyone can become famous, this is the case of Neymar’s dog, Well, the Brazilian dribbler created a profile for him on Instagram and in a short time, Pokerhis Golden Retriever managed to reach 10 thousand followers for being so cute.

