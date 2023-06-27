Honest Market has expanded with franchises that are present across the country; founders give tips on how to enter the business

Ana Paula Moraes It is Murilo Specchio, both 34 years old, decided to invest in honesty: they founded a network of minimarkets installed in condominiums and companies. They work with a self-service system, the consumer passes the product at the cashier and pays on time.

Currently there are 123 franchisees from honest market with points of sale throughout Brazil. Both founders have been working in the business since 2013, but the expansion of franchising began in 2020.

Ana Paula said that, despite working with the precept of honesty, the company is careful in relation to the installation location of the markets. They are placed only in closed places and with an assumption of safety.

“We install them [os pontos de venda] in minimally controlled environments”, said the businesswoman to PodSonhar, a podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship. The program is presented by administrator Miguel Carvalho and broadcast on Youtube channel of Power360always on a Tuesday.

According to Murilo, working with a service that requires honesty is also an educator for the people who consume it. “We really work with an issue of education”he declared.

The entrepreneur also stated that the use of self-service boxes by large chains, such as Pão de Açúcar and Carrefour, strengthened his niche. Consumers would be more likely to trust markets that are based on this nature.

Paula reports never having closed an Honest Market point because of theft or suspicion of theft. For her, the distrust related to robberies is about “an assumption greater than it really is”.

The company works with a stockout rate, as is generally the case with retail companies. The index is intended to compensate for possible shortages of products due to, among other factors, theft.

Honest Market’s breakout rate is 2.5%. According to the founders, traditional corporations have a higher rate, at 6.5%.

Before the brand was officially introduced to the market, the entrepreneurs invested in studies to find out how the sector’s terrain would be and whether the model they intended to implement would be viable in the long term. Ana Paula spoke at “feasibility analysis”.



From left to right, Miguel Carvalho, Ana Paula Moraes and Murilo Specchio. They were on the recording of PodSonhar

DEDUCTIONS

The initial investment in an Honest Market franchise starts at R$35,000. Monthly, franchisees have to pay a fee to the company to continue with the business. According to ABF (Brazilian Association of Franchises), the return on money arrives after 12 to 18 months.

Ana Paula explains that the function of the franchisee is to close contracts for the installation of new points in the city where it operates.

They say that the company offers consulting and training for franchisees to understand how the desired public works. It says to provide:

market research – help to understand how the demands of the place where they operate;

opening event – the objective would be to attract attention to the company’s presence;

monthly field survey – understand the demands of the mini-market in the short term. Example: which products should be removed from the shelf because of low sales.

Honest Market uses some criteria to choose its franchisees. They carry out an analysis of the interested party’s profile, such as the criminal history.

According to Murilo, the mini-market branch has a smaller scale and does not require hiring as many employees as supermarket cashiers do. This attracts many citizens looking to start their entrepreneurial journey.

The businessman compared a franchise to a college. He said it was a good opportunity to learn basic concepts of business management little by little and with reduced risks.

In the interview, the entrepreneurs indicated which points they consider central to the creation of a successful franchise. The 1st is standardization, a company has to look the same wherever it is.

Ana Paula used the physical establishments of Havaianasof footwear, for example: “Here in São Paulo, it will be the same way it will be in Porto Alegre, as it will be in Manaus”.

The other important aspect would be the staff. Murilo said it was necessary to be surrounded by trustworthy people when thinking about expanding a brand.

HONEST MARKET X-RAY