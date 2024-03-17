He magical town of Bernal It is the perfect destination to enjoy your Easter holidays, With a large number of activities and attractions, you will need at least three days to discover it all and one of the places where you can stay is the Stone Hotel.

Located on the slopes of the famous Peña de Bernal, andhe third largest monolith in the world, the Hotel de Piedra offers you an experience of rest, comfort and tranquility, with beautiful views of this magical town.

Since October 2017, this hotel with Vernacular Architecture offers you to stay in one of its 25 comfortable rooms each with its own personality and suitable for your trip, whether you visit Bernal with your partner, family, friends or even alone.

Hotel de Piedra Peña de Bernal: price for Holy Week 2024

Prices vary depending on the room you choose, and are subject to change without prior notice, but here we share the shared costs on the official website of the Hotel de Piedra de Bernal:

The Caverns: From Mex$3,188 per night, these vintage-style rooms give you the opportunity to receive energy directly from the Peña.

(Photo: Hotel de Piedra)

Couples Suite: From Mex$3,188 per night, these suites offer a cozy and magical atmosphere, with King Size beds for an unforgettable night.

Family Suite: From Mex$3,952 per night, these spacious rooms are ideal for families of up to 4 people, with two queen beds for shared adventures.

(Photo: Hotel de Piedra)

Panoramic Suite: From Mex$4,367 per night, these suites offer a spectacular view with their panoramic roof and King Size beds on the main level and on the roof.

Family Cabin: From Mex$4,763 per night, these luxury cabins have space for the whole family, including a terrace to enjoy unforgettable moments together.

(Photo: Hotel de Piedra)

Suite with Jacuzzi: From Mex$4,367 per night, these suites offer a touch of romance and relaxation with their private jacuzzi and King Size beds.

Couples Cabin: From Mex$4763 per night, these cabins offer a warm and romantic atmosphere to enjoy the Hotel de Piedra as a couple.

(Photo: Hotel de Piedra)

In addition to its comfortable rooms, the Hotel de Piedra offers a variety of amenities to ensure a pleasant stay, including a safe, minibar, exclusive decoration and free WiFi access.

In addition, you can enjoy the heated pool and the culinary delights of the Benedetto restaurant, where regional and Mexican dishes are served in a familiar and welcoming atmosphere.

With its privileged location just 45 minutes from Querétaro and 20 km from the Airport, the Hotel de Piedra is the perfect destination for your next Easter vacation.