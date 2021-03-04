As it happened with Xbox One when backward compatibility arrived, the new generation Xbox consoles also have the advantage of having specific improvements for certain titles. In addition to being able to enjoy Xbox One games in the best possible conditions, some titles are receiving free improvements to offer more colorful experiences, such as Gears 5 or Forza Horizon 4.
However, the thing is not only there, since with the announcement of Xbox FPS Boost, many games of the last generation of consoles will achieve a performance never seen on consoles, achieving a stability and fluidity superior to that seen on their arrival at the market. But, leaving this function aside, Several titles that are already on the market have confirmed that they will receive an improvement for new generation consoles soon, and that is why we show you which are the games optimized for Xbox Series X | S that will be available in 2021.
Learn about Xbox Series X | S-optimized games that will be available in 2021
Thanks to the image created by the Twitter user @_XboxNews, we can take a look at what will be lGames optimized for Xbox Series X | S that will arrive throughout this year 2021. As we can see, we find titles of great importance such as Metro: Exodus, Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher 3.
All these titles have already confirmed that throughout 2021 they will receive patches of improvements designed to make the most of the Xbox Series X | S hardware, including features such as the new ray tracing or substantial improvements both in the quality of textures and in the loading times.
Games optimized for Xbox Series X | S (2020)
For now, we will have to wait for the arrival of many of the patches of the games in this image, but there is no doubt that when they are available, it will be a great time to replay or start some of those titles for the first time.
