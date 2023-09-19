Jorge Sawey Lizarraga member of several regional bandshe assured on his social networks who they are those that pay their musicians the bestbecause many would think that they have a million-dollar salary, but that is not the case, since only two of them are the ones that have a good salary.

Addictive Band and MS band are the ones who pay the best to its musicians according to Jorge Sawey who has been in other groups, but confirmed that the first is the one that has the most praise from those who have passed through its ranks, while the second one already raised the salary both vocalists and the other members.

Although he did not fully comment on how much he pays his musicians for their safety, he made it clear that the work environment is very good at Banda La Adictiva and MS bandbut he also stressed that Banda El Recodo At the time it was the best, but it fell apart a long time ago.

“Here in Mazatlán it is known that the bend doesn’t pay well that’s why the vocalists left out… that’s why they are bends hahaha”, “They gave the yaki 5500 per Event already with travel expenses and everything is nonsense”, “La del Recodo is the best paid, don’t say more”, “I would like you to talk about the Almas de Sinaloa band that ISO Mr. Aldo Sarabia epd when the El Recodo band was blocked, I would like your comment,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican regional is one of the largest musical representations in the country, so new groups are always coming out.

