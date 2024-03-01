Establishing yourself in another country will always be a challenging, dubious and full of challenges. 'The American dream' It was a trend that marked a few years in Colombia, as many people imagined living in United States with the intention of having a better lifestyle.

A ranking, published by US News and World Report and taken up by CNBC, revealed what would be the 10 best cities to live in the United States.

The analysis examined and took into account several fundamental elements, such as crime rates, educational attainment, general well-being, transportation rates, health services, air purity, and natural hazards

In the position number 1 was Ann Arbor, Michiganleading the ranking as the city with the most outstanding quality of life in the United States.

Diana Paez, a Colombian resident of the United States, helps locate and relocate people in the American country.

In the position number 2 we find Boulder, Colorado, The city stood out as the second with the highest quality of life in the United States.

Among the other American cities recognized for their quality of life are Madison, Wisconsin and San Jose, California which are also located among the first positions, evidencing the geographical diversity of the regions with a high standard of living.

On the other hand, Portland, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts They stand out notably on the east coast, while Green Bay, in Wisconsin, and Hartford, in Connecticut, They also received high ratings. Rounding out the top 10 are Rochester, New York and Trenton, New Jersey.

The study took into account several characteristics that must be considered when choosing a place to live such as: public spaces, security, education, transportation, health, among others, leaving these cities as the best positioned to live in that country.



