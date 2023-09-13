Today more than ever, users in Mexico need to have alternatives to traditional mobile phone companies that have a monopoly on the market, which is why, in order to retain their customers and attract more, Telcel has been promoting the benefits of its packages and plans.

Under this understanding, in case you are looking for a good mobile data plan, social networks, calls and messages for your cell phone line, you will be interested in knowing Telcel’s plus plans.

The company of tycoon Carlos Slim Helú For many years it has been characterized by making packages available to its millions of users that are accessible to all budgets so that users stay connected most of the time.

However, with the opening of the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market, Telcel knows that in order to remain number 1 in Mexico it requires offering the best packages, plans and prices.

Get to know Telcel’s ‘Plus’ plans: UNLIMITED everything + 10 or 20 GB of internet on your smartphone / Photo: screenshot

In this context, there are two mobile telephone line plans offered by Telcel that are quite attractive if the user wants to stay connected 24/7 and at an affordable cost.

It is about the Telcel Plus plansand are next:

*Telcel Plus: 10 GB of internet, unlimited social networks, as well as unlimited calls and messages. In addition to this, it offers a free subscription to Claro Video, all for 499 pesos per month

*Internet Plus: 20 GB of internet, unlimited social networks per promotion, as well as a completely free subscription to Claro video, all for 699 pesos per month

It should be noted, at this point, that the above mobile phone plans are not the only ones offered by Telcel, but it also makes available more than 10 plus plans with different amounts of GBall according to the user’s needs.

Get to know Telcel’s ‘Plus’ plans: UNLIMITED everything + 10 or 20 GB of internet on your smartphone / Photo: screenshot

For its part, according to the official Telcel website, the following are the benefits of company plans:

*Coverage and quality leader in mobile services.

*The widest range of tools to help you optimize your activities

*Plans with megabytes, minutes and messages included. Choose the one that best fits your lifestyle.

*You decide the term of your Income Plan.

*Packages for travelers with preferential rates for data, voice and messages while in International Roaming

*The latest smartphones on the market at an affordable price.

*Additional packages of minutes, messages and internet according to your communication needs.

*Telcel rewards your loyalty with exclusive promotions and benefits, through the CírculoAzul Program

*Use your CírculoAzul Points to get a free phone or reduce its cost when renewing your Plan.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.