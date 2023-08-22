Colombia, a nation rich in culture and passion for sport, has seen the emergence of a number of athletes who have taken their country’s name to the forefront of global sporting stages.

Over the years, these athletes have inspired entire generations with their exploits and have left an indelible mark in the history of Colombian and world sports.

According to the magazine ‘PanamericanWorld’, Colombia has made notable advances in sports in the first two decades of the 21st century.

If before all the attention was received by footballers, now athletes from other modalities such as cycling, athletics, baseball, boxing, weightlifting, judo, among othershave achieved excellent results worldwide, which is why they have become icons of the country.

Here we present a selection of some of the Colombian athletes who have been considered the best in the country’s history and who have raised the name of Colombia to the highest.

Caterine Ibargüen (Athletics)

Known as the ‘Queen of the Triple Jump’, Caterine Ibargüen has left an indelible mark in the world of athletics.

Outstanding in triple jump for almost a decade, she won world titles in Moscow 2013 and Beijing 2015, with silver in London 2017 and bronzes in Daegu 2011 and Doha 2019.

In the Olympic Games, he won silver in London 2012 and gold in Rio 2016 (15.17 meters). She also added two Pan American and three Central American titles.

Edgar Renteria (Baseball)

Édgar Rentería, best Colombian baseball player, He played 16 years in the Major Leagues.winning two World Series with different teams.

In 1997, his golden hit led the Florida Marlins to victory. In 2010, with the San Francisco Giants, he was MVP with two home runs in the World Series.

In 2,152 games, he had 2,327 hits, 1,200 runs and an average of 286. He added 2 Gold Gloves, 3 Silver Bats and 5 All-Star Games.

Yuri Alvear (Judo)

Yuri Alvear is a recognized figure of Colombian judowith an impressive track record.

She has won two Olympic medals: a bronze one at the London Games and a silver one in Rio de Janeiro, where she competed in the final of the category of up to 70 kilograms against the Japanese Haruka Tashimoto.

In addition to her Olympic achievements, Alvear has achieved three world titles in the years 2009, 2013 and 2014, along with three bronze medals in previous editions.

Orlando Duque (Diver)



Orlando Duque, an expert in cliff jumping, He achieved a staggering 13 World Cliff Diving Championships and set two Guinness World Records.

His prowess led him to conquer unique challenges, including iconic helicopter jumps from sites like the Statue of Liberty, Victoria Falls and even Antarctica, proving his mettle in the world’s most iconic locations.

Antonio Cervantes Reyes (Boxing)

Antonio Cervantes, nicknamed ‘Kid Pambelé’, was born in San Basilio de Palenque and He managed to be the first Colombian boxing world champion in 1972.



Throughout his career, he racked up 52 knockout wins and 15 losses. For nearly eight years, he dominated the World Boxing Association junior welterweight division, holding the title at 140 pounds.

Despite his roots, his retirement was marred by scandals and struggles with drug addiction, which tarnished his image. However, his successes in the ring make him stand out as one of the greatest athletes in the history of Colombia.

Radamel Falcao (Soccer)

Throughout the years, Colombia has seen the rise of notable soccer players such as ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, Higuita and James Rodríguez. However, we highlight Radamel ‘El Tigre’ Falcao for his role as the National Team’s all-time top scorer.

In his career, he came to be considered one of the best strikers in the world.

Falcao has left his mark on various teams, from River Plate to Rayo Vallecano, through Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Manchester United and Chelsea. In that journey, he accumulated eight notable titles, including the 2011-2012 Europa League with Atlético. Internationally, in the 99 matches with the national team, Falcao has scored 35 goals.

Mariana Pajon (BMX)

Mariana Pajón stands out as the only Colombian with two Olympic titles and a silver medal, securing her place as one of the best Colombian athletes.

In BMX, he triumphed in London 2012 and Rio 2016, and took second place in Tokyo 2020.

As the ‘queen of BMX’, she dominated the Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019 Pan American Games. Her success is reflected in 14 world championships to her credit.

Oscar Figueroa (Weightlifting)

Óscar Figueroa, the prominent Colombian weightlifter, overcame injuries to become a legend.

In four consecutive Olympic Games (2004-2016), he won silver in London and the title at Rio 2016 in the under 62 kg (318 kg) category.

His iconic emotional post-victory image is unforgettable. With three World Championship medals and two Pan American titles (2011 and 2015), he is one of the best in the country.

Maria Isabel Urrutia (Weightlifting)

María Isabel Urrutia, Colombian weightlifter, made history by achieving the first Olympic gold medal for Colombia in Sydney 2000.

In the 75kg class, he lifted 245kg (snatch and clean and jerk).

She was a pioneer when she represented Colombia in her first World Weightlifting Championship, obtaining a total of two golds, four silvers and two bronzes in eight competitions.

Egan Bernal (Cycling)

Egan Bernal, the youngest on our list of prominent Colombian athletes, at only 23 years old, became an icon thanks to his historic victory in the 2019 Tour de France. This achievement made him the first Latin American cyclist to win that prestigious competition.

In addition, he has added to his record the title in the Tour of Switzerland and Paris-Nice, both in 2019.

These are just Some examples of Colombian athletes who have left an indelible mark on the history of sport.

His achievements and dedication have inspired generations of athletes and have taken the name of Colombia to the highest in international competitions. His legacy will live on in the memory of the fans and in the country’s sports history.

MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

