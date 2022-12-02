Although at the moment there are no plans to create a super nintendo world in Mexico, it was recently announced that a Super Mario Bros. theme park has arrived in Mexico Citywhich will be open to the general public for the remainder of the year.

This park is located in the Plaza Cívica Emilio Carranza, located in Av. Emiliano first section, Moctezuma first section, Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office. Admission is completely free, and in addition to taking photos with Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Toad, all attendees will also be able to participate in a series of activities, as well as a zip line and a ride on a train, which is only for minors. This was what Evelyn Parra Álvarez, mayor of Venustiano Carranza, commented on the matter:

“It has a velaria where people can carry out recreational and cultural activities, such as danzón and zumba; In its modern children’s games with synthetic grass, children will have unlimited fun and in complete safety, also children and young people will experience great extreme emotions with its 50-meter long zip line and 25-meter suspension bridge, and they will be able to cool off in its fountain multicolored dancer, among other benefits”.

It is important to mention that the figures of Mario and company are only part of the decoration of the placeand this new version of the Plaza Cívica Emilio Carranza is a remodeling that focuses not on celebrating the legacy of Nintendo, but on creating a space for all families.

Editor’s Note:

Hopefully in the future it will be possible to see a Super Nintendo World in Mexico. Outside of Six Flags, there isn’t a big park in the City worth visiting, and this new park with a couple of Mario figures won’t be enough to draw the crowds.

Via: The Herald of Mexico