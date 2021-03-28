The user interface (One UI) from Samsung is one of the most prominent customizable interfaces in smartphones, as it allows you to customize the Samsung Galaxy phone as you wish, through many options and features that you can use, but at the same time with this amount of Features, it means that it is difficult for you to know all of them, for this reason, today we will offer you some useful features that you may not have known before.

1- Infinite Home Screen customization

You can customize the home screen of the Samsung Galaxy in a number of ways, but you may not be aware of how much you can reach when using the One UI user interface, as the features offered by this interface go beyond just changing wallpapers.

For example: You can access many professional customization tools by long pressing anywhere on the main screen, where you can access other features such as: customizing icons and fonts in your phone, changing the way applications are displayed and appearing on the home screen through the settings icon That will appear on the left of the screen.

2- Tasks using Bixby

Perhaps you cannot compare Samsung’s own voice assistant (Bixby) to other voice assistants such as: Google Assistant or Alexa from Amazon, but this does not mean that it is bad. In fact, the built-in feature (Bixby Routines) is the exact opposite, where you can use it to perform Some tasks without your intervention, depending on things like: your location or the condition of your phone.

For example: When your phone connects to Bluetooth in your car, the voice assistant can automatically perform a variety of tasks, such as: displaying the Maps application, opening the Music application, keeping your phone open for easy access, or turning off unnecessary functions in the phone to prevent consumption the battery.

To activate the feature, follow these steps:

• Open the “Settings” application on the Samsung Galaxy phone.

• Click on the option (advanced features) Advanced Features.

• On the screen that appears, switch the button next to (Bixby Routines) to ON.

• On the next screen, you can see your actions, customize a routine, or select predefined actions from the Recommended tab.

3- Add widgets to the lock screen of the Samsung Galaxy phone

Adding widgets to your Samsung Galaxy Home screen is a great way to access additional functions and quick information, but you can also add some widgets to your phone’s lock screen, allowing you to see some information without having to unlock the phone screen at all. To activate this, follow these steps:

• Open the “Settings” application on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

• Click on the option (lock screen) Lock Screen.

• Click on the “Widgets” option.

• On the screen that appears, you can activate the tools that you want to see on the main screen, such as: the weather widget or the calendar and other other tools.

4- Activate the dark mode at the system level

You may be familiar with the feature (Dark Mode), which has become a basic feature in all applications and operating systems, but in Samsung Galaxy phones you can control this mode according to your desire, as you can control it manually only or set it to work according to a schedule, such as: shift Your phone automatically goes into dark mode with sunset to sunrise or custom schedule setting.

In addition, you can use the (Eye Comfort Shield) feature to reduce the amount of blue light on the screen in the evening to help you sleep better, where you can activate the feature by following the following steps:

• Open the (Settings) application on the Galaxy phone.

• Click on the option (Display) Display.

• Switch the button next to the option (Eye Comfort Shield) to the ON position.