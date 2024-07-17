Home page World

From: Lilly Geissler

The Eras tour has arrived in Germany and starts in Gelsenkirchen. An influencer reveals how you can get last-minute tickets.

It’s finally starting in Gelsenkirchen! Taylor Swift is coming to Germany with her Eras tour. Fans have been waiting eagerly since the tour began to finally be able to see their star live. The editorial team has already put together a list of things to consider when the tour starts in Gelsenkirchen.

Unfortunately, not everyone got a ticket. They are expensive and often sell out within seconds. One reason for this is that tickets are often bought up by people who then resell them at a high price. Tickets are sometimes available at short notice via official websitesSuch resellers are often the last hope for desperate fans. When buying tickets on unofficial websites, you have to be careful not to fall into the trap of a scammer.

Influencer Nastyastasia seems to have found a way to get tickets for the Eras Tour at the last minute, cheaply and without the risk of fraud. Is this too good to be true?

A site called stubhub.com is intended to provide a solution. Especially now, shortly before the dates, resellers have to get rid of their tickets quickly in order to avoid being left with the costs. Accordingly, last-minute tickets are available at much cheaper prices!

StubHub is also said to have an anti-scam security system, so if a ticket really does not reach the buyer, the money will be refunded. The tickets are also loaded onto your own Eventim account, so there is nothing to worry about.

In a second video, Nastja has even more tips for her followers:

Here she describes again when it is best to buy tickets on StubHub: About a week before the concert starts, the tickets are reduced in price, usually it is worth waiting until the weekend before the concert and buying the tickets on Monday. Even if the site says there are only 2 or 3% left, there are still enough tickets available.

Of course, this is not a direct recommendation to buy: you should always be careful when buying tickets outside of the official channels. But maybe it’s worth it for some Swifties to try this trick.

There are no more tickets available for today and tomorrow. However, there are still many available from Friday and for the dates in Hamburg and Munich. If you haven’t decided on your Eras tour outfit yet, Maybe this quiz from BuzzFeed can help.

Who’s going to the Taylor Swift concert next? Happy birthday to all the Swifties who managed to get their hands on tickets.