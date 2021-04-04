The Oddworld: Collection will launch on Nintendo Switch on 27th May.

The bundle – which includes Oddword: New’n’Tasty, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath – was announced on 1st April, leaving some fans uncertain if the news was real or an elaborate April’s Fool joke, particularly as all games are already available separately on the Nintendo eShop.

Thankfully, the official Oddworld Twitter account was on hand to assure players that yes, the announcement was real.

Sadly, Microids seemingly has no plans to bring the collection to any other platforms, though.

Not a joke !! – Oddworld (@OddworldInc) April 1, 2021

Don’t forget that Oddworld: Soulstorm is one of April 2021’s PlayStation Plus titles, and will be available to download from 6th April to 3rd May.

The second chapter in Abe’s quintology (Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, a full HD remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, is considered the first game in the quintology), Oddworld: Soulstorm will launch on 6th April directly into PlayStation Plus. You reprise the role of Abe the Mudokon, the accidental hero turned leader of a growing revolution.