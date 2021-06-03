This June has arrived loaded with games for the different subscriptions that we find on Xbox. On the one hand we already have new Games With Gold availableOn the other hand, some of the first titles announced for the first fortnight of this month have already reached Xbox Game Pass. But this has not ended here, since they have also revealed the 3 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days.
Now, in addition to all this avalanche of games, thanks to the user Idle Sloth via Twitter we have learned that you can currently get a free game for Xbox thanks to the Microsoft Store in Israel, in this case we are talking about Red Faction: Armageddon, an action-adventure shooter developed by Volition and published by THQ.
Get this free game for Xbox thanks to the Microsoft Store in Israel, Red Faction: Armageddon
From this link that will redirect you to the Israel Microsoft Store you can get hold of Red Faction: Armageddon as long as you have one active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or, where appropriate, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Red Faction: Armageddon was released for Xbox 360, but thanks to backward compatibility we can enjoy this great game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.
Red Faction: Armageddon centers on a world with destructible environments. The player must claim cultist fortifications on the disastrous and devastated surface of the planet and defend the colonists from hostile Martian creatures in the ancient mines and chasms below it to achieve the clearing of infestations from all structures.
