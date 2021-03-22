The free Xbox games in the different stores is something that Microsoft has been doing for a long time. In addition to the games that with the Games with Gold each month and those that are included in Xbox Game Pass, those of Redmond also usually give away the odd game for users.

A few hours ago we informed you that there were two free games that we could claim through the Microsoft Store in Japan, but these were not the only titles that we could obtain at no cost. Thanks to the use of different stores, in addition to the games discussed in the previous post, we can get hold of others three free Xbox games.

On this occasion, the three free Xbox games that we can find will be titles that came to Xbox 360 at the time, and that we can currently play thanks to backward compatibility. Below you can take a look at what these games are.

The first of them, also accessible from the Japanese store, is a game developed by Double Fine Productions with a very peculiar artistic style, in which players must overcome various challenges and puzzles to rescue the family of the protagonist from the hands of the evil one. “baron”.

Regarding the second title, Ikaruga is a game that we can obtain through the Argentine store, and in which we will find a game of ships with side scrolling where we will have to face a multitude of enemies. Finally, Sensible World of Soccer is a football title that is reminiscent of the games of the genre of the 90s, thus moving away from the realism that current titles bet on.

If you want to get hold of any of these three titles, you just have to enter the links, log in with your account and download them, as long as you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.