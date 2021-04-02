In the company of April’s new Games With Gold, Microsoft has again added new free games for xbox in different stores in other countries. In this special case, all members with an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be able to get Frontlines Fuel of War and Darksiders completely free of charge. In addition, other users will be able to download Ikaruga for free without having any type of active subscription. We can keep this last title in our library forever.

Yes OK, Frontlines Fuel of War can be downloaded for free through the Microsoft Store Argentina. This FPS developed by Kaos Studios will take us to war at the hands of the Red Star Alliance, led by Russia and China, facing the forces of the Western Coalition (United States and the European Union) due to the growing shortage of energy. Enjoy this title on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility. In addition, in the same Store in Argentina, we can also get hold of Ikaruga completely free for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

On the other hand, we find the first Darksiders, that we can download it for free with Gold through the Microsoft Store Japan. The title developed by Vigil Games puts us in the shoes of Guerra, one of the four knights of the apocalypse who control the harmony between the celestial world and the world of demons. Now, with the harmony broken, the only thing left is to fight with the mighty sword, Chaos Eater.

These are the 3 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days

Finally, we remind you that to add this game to your library, you will only have to access the different links that we have left throughout this news, which will redirect you to both the Microsoft Store in Argentina and Japan, without having to change region in your console.